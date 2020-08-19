After his weekly meeting with his Sports Medicine Advisory Council on Wednesday, GHSA Executive Director stated on the GHSA website (ghsa.net) that the organization will be moving forward with a Sept. 4 start date for the opening of the football season, as directed by the Board of Trustees.
Nearly 70 teams in the state have already announced that their schools systems are postponing the start to their football seasons. Some are waiting until the beginning of October to begin play and some have announced that they will not play at all this fall.
However, due to the impact COVID-19 has had with a number of schools and school systems creating delays, suspensions and in some cases dropped schedules for softball, the Hines and the Board of Trustees have approved revisions for the remainder of the 2020 fast pitch softball season.
The final play date has been moved to Friday, Oct. 16 and region reports for seeding in the state tournament are due no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The dates for the first round of the playoffs will be Oct. 19-20 for Class 1A Public and Classes 4A, 5A and 6A, while the first round for Class 1A Private and Classes 2A, 3A and 7A will be held Oct. 20-21.
Oct. 22-23 will be the dates for the second round for Class 1A Public and Classes 4A, 5A and 6A, while Oct. 23-24 will see the second round for Class 1A Private and Classes 2A, 3A and 7A.
The GHSA said it is imperative that the new dates be adhered to due to availability of umpires.
The quarterfinal round in all classifications will be Oct. 27-28 and the Final Four will be held Oct. 30-31. There will not be an opening ceremonies this season and the earliest game times will be 1 p.m. on the Oct. 30 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.
"These changes were made in an effort to provide regions an extended period to best complete their region schedules, keep the 2 of 3 format in the first three rounds, and be able to eliminate some of the safety concerns that 64 teams at the Elite Eight present, yet still provide a championship atmosphere at a neutral site," GHSA Softball Coordinator Ernie Yarbrough explained. "The positive take at this point is that the schools will still have the opportunity to play a full season if they choose to."