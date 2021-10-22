The LaFayette Ramblers led 13-0 at halftime and 21-14 going into the fourth quarter, but could not hang on as the Sonoraville Phoenix scored the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter before a field goal on the game's final play gave the home team a dramatic 24-21 victory in a big Region 6-AAA contest for both schools.
Jaylon Ramsey had 15 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown in Friday's loss. He also caught a 3-yard TD pass from Zach Barrett, who went 9 of 17 passing for 98 yards. Barrett had two TD passes and was picked off twice.
Dawson Pendergrass added 66 yards on seven carries. Trey Taylor had six catches for 49 yards and one score, while Jaden Morris hauled in two passes for 33 yards.
Ramsey's TD catch and Jacob Brown's extra point came with 9:16 left in the first half and Barrett hit Taylor on another 3-yard TD pass, this one with 26 seconds left before intermission. The extra point attempt was blocked.
Sonoraville quarterback Jaxon Pate rushed for 85 yards and got the Phoenix on the board with a 4-yard scoring run at the 8:03 mark of the third quarter. Agua's PAT cut LaFayette's lead to 13-7 and the Phoenix took their initial lead, 14-13, on a 33-yard pass from Pate to Nick Beddington with 1:55 to play in the third quarter.
However, a long kick return by Teddy Ownby set up LaFayette at the Sonoravile 5-yard line and Ramsey scored from the 2-yard line just two plays later. A 2-point conversion put the Orange-and-Black back in front, 21-14, going into the fourth.
After forcing a punt, Sonoraville stunned the Ramblers as Beddington tied the game with a 90-yard interception return for a score and both teams would turn the ball over on their next possessions. But the Phoenix were able to convert the final turnover into the game-winning 23-yard kick by Ivan Agua on the final play.
Defensively, Kevin Kremb had four tackles and defended three passes for LaFayette. Lane White had two tackles, three assists and a pair of sacks, while Ownby recovered a fumble.
LaFayette (4-4 overall) and Sonoraville (5-3) are both now 3-3 in region play with two games remaining on the schedule, though the Phoenix now own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ramblers should it come into play.
They both trail Adairsville and North Murray by a full game as both the Tigers and Mountaineers are both 4-2 in 6-AAA. Adairsville has defeated both LaFayette and Sonoraville so far this season, while North Murray owns a win over Sonoraville, but has yet to face LaFayette.
Ringgold and Rockmart, both 6-0 in the region, secured the top two seeds for the state playoffs with wins on Friday. They will meet in the regular season finale at Rockmart on Nov. 5 for the region championship.
Sonoraville still has Ringgold and Coahulla Creek on its schedule, while LaFayette is due to face both Rockmart and North Murray, though the Ramblers will get both of those games at home.
Information from Erik Green with the Calhoun Times was used in this report.