LaFayette Ramblers

Tied 14-14 at halftime, the LaFayette Ramblers watched visiting Adairsville score 29 unanswered points in the second half and claim a 43-14 victory in a battle of two teams that had come into the match-up unbeaten in Region 6-AAA play.

Both LaFayette touchdowns in the first half came on the legs of Jamario Clements. His 15-yard scoring run in the closing seconds of the first quarter tied the game 7-7 and, after an Adairsville fumble, Clements closed out a short drive with a 3-yard TD run in the final minute of the half.

However, Adairsville broke the tie with a TD early in the third quarter and LaFayette gave up two points a few minutes later on a safety following a bad snap on a punt deep on its end of the field. A long TD pass moments later made it 29-14 in favor of the visitors with just over a minute to play in the third.

The Tigers would tack on two additional rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter as they improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in region play.

Individual statistics for LaFayette (2-3, 2-1) were not available as of press time.

The Ramblers will be off this coming Friday night before getting set for what may be a huge 6-AAA contest against visiting Ringgold on Oct. 23.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

