It was another night of "what if" for the LaFayette Ramblers on Friday.
After taking a 27-17 lead into the fourth quarter against heavily-favored Rockmart, the athletic Yellow Jackets erupted for three touchdowns in the final quarter and escaped the upset bid with a 38-30 win at Jack King Stadium.
The Ramblers' five losses this season have all come by less 16 points or less. Four came by a touchdown or less and all five games were not decided until the fourth quarter.
Jacob Brown booted a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter as the Ramblers went into the second period of play trailing 10-3. But a 12-yard touchdown pass from Zach Barrett to Trey Taylor, along with Brown's extra point, tied the score.
Late in the first half, a fumble recovery by Dawson Losh, caused by Austin Tucker, got the ball back for the Ramblers and Brown would nail a 35-yard field goal to give LaFayette a surprising 13-10 lead at intermission.
The Jackets answered early in the third quarter on a 19-yard TD pass from J.D. Davis to Jakari Clark. However, Barrett would connect with Sam Hall to stun the Jackets with a 64-yard touchdown pass.
Later in the third period, after Tucker forced another Rockmart fumble, he would get the call himself and answered with a 24-yard TD run that boosted the home team's lead to 10 points with just 12 minutes to play.
Unfortunately for Rambler Nation, Rockmart refused to follow the script.
Cam Ferguson ran one in from four yards out early in the fourth quarter and Keyshawn McCullough tacked on a 14-yard TD gallop to put the Jackets in front, 31-27, with five minutes to play. Davis later gave his team a little extra breathing room with a 36-yard TD run.
LaFayette got three of the points back on a 39-yard field goal by Brown with three minutes to play. However, Rockmart was able to run out the clock and keep their unbeaten region record intact.
Barrett was 6 of 10 in the air for 122 yards and one interception. However, he was shaken up midway through the second half and did not return to the game. Jaylon Ramsey went the rest of the way under center and finished 2 of 6 for 52 yards.
Ramsey was also the Ramblers' leading rusher with 21 carries for 98 yards. Tucker picked up 43 yards on seven carries. Hall caught three passes for 114 yards, while Taylor had four receptions for 49 yards.
Individual statistics for Rockmart were not available as of press time.
While the Jackets (8-1, 7-0) will host unbeaten Ringgold for the Region 6-AAA championship next Friday night, LaFayette (4-5, 3-5) will go into its home game with North Murray still with a path for getting into the Class AAA state playoffs as the outright No. 4 seed.
With North Murray currently at 4-3 in region play following their 47-18 lost to Adairsville on Friday night, LaFayette can make get in by beating the Mountaineers and having Sonoraville lose on the road at Coahulla Creek.
A North Murray victory over LaFayette would give the Mountaineers the No. 4 seed for the playoffs, while wins by LaFayette and Sonoraville next Friday would mean a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot.
The region's tiebreaking procedures were unknown as of press time.