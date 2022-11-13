The Ringgold Tigers got two touchdown runs from freshman Haddon Fries, and a touchdown run and pass from senior quarterback Ross Norman, but it was not enough to upset fourth-ranked Carver-Atlanta, who scored a 44-28 victory at Don Patterson Field Saturday night in the first round of the GHSA Class 3A state playoffs.
Fries scored on runs of 11 and 7 yards in the fourth quarter, while Norman hit fellow senior Ty Gilbert on a 49-yard scoring strike with just under two minutes to play in the first half.
That score, along with a 30-yard field goal by Connor Niswonger some four minutes earlier, cut what had been an 18-0 Panther lead down to 18-10. However, Carver answered with two TD tosses in the final 1:02, boosting its lead to 30-10 at intermission.
Carver eventually stretched out its advantage to 44-10 midway through the fourth quarter before the Tigers closed out the game with three scores in the final 7:04.
Panther senior signal-caller Bryce Bowens fired five TD passes on the evening. Junior back-up Montavious Banks had one touchdown pass and senior wideout Zyee'k Mender scored on an end-around run.
Carver (7-3), the third seed from ultra-tough Region 5, will host Monroe Area next week as the fourth-seeded Purple Hurricanes from Region 8 took down Region 7 champion Dawson County, 35-13.
Adairsville, the region champion, was the only team from Region 6 to win in the first round. The Tigers took care of Douglass, the fourth seed from Region 5, 55-26. Up next for Adairsville will be a home date with Region 8 third-seed Oconee County.
Region 5 champion and defending state champ Cedar Grove handled Bremen, 48-7, while Region 5 runner-up Sandy Creek trounced Coahulla Creek, 70-14.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.