Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers got two touchdown runs from freshman Haddon Fries, and a touchdown run and pass from senior quarterback Ross Norman, but it was not enough to upset fourth-ranked Carver-Atlanta, who scored a 44-28 victory at Don Patterson Field Saturday night in the first round of the GHSA Class 3A state playoffs.

Fries scored on runs of 11 and 7 yards in the fourth quarter, while Norman hit fellow senior Ty Gilbert on a 49-yard scoring strike with just under two minutes to play in the first half.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

