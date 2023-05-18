At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Brady Gray has the size and plays with the physicality that college recruiters are looking after.
But throw in his cerebral approach to the game and the total package was too good for Berry College to pass up.
At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Brady Gray has the size and plays with the physicality that college recruiters are looking after.
But throw in his cerebral approach to the game and the total package was too good for Berry College to pass up.
The Ringgold senior officially inked his name on a letter of intent to play for the Division III Vikings on Wednesday during a ceremony at the high school.
"I'm really excited about this opportunity," Gray said. "I was really unsure as to where I was going to go in college, but I got to meet the Berry coaches and some of the guys down there and it immediately felt like home. The coaches were really nice and it just kind of reminded me of home. I think that's where I want to be."
Gray has been a key component of the Tigers' resurgence over the past few years, helping them to two straight state playoff appearances and a 10-win season in 2021 that included a first-round playoff victory, the program's first since 2013.
Robert Akins, who served as Gray's head coach all four seasons, said Berry was getting both "an outstanding person and an outstanding player".
"We've always thought a lot of Brady," Akins added. "He's was one of our captains last year. He's just a solid performer, who has a lot of natural ability, so I think he'll do a great job with it."
Gray really began to make his mark as a junior as he earned second team All-Region honors in 6-AAA. However, this past season, he was named to the first team as a defensive lineman after recording 35 solo tackles, 35 assists, six tackles for loss and three sacks on a stingy Tiger defense.
"He's got a motor that doesn't quit," said new Ringgold head coach Austin Crisp. "I don't ever remember him coming out of a game on Friday night. He's played through some injuries that were pretty difficult for him to play through, but even then, the motor didn't stopped.
"Mentally, I think he's there. He's a physically strong kid. He's got a great frame on him and I know they'll do a good job putting some extra size on him. Overall, I think the kid can play."
Gray said he was told he was likely going to be moved to the offensive line.
"I think I can offer them a smart player, more than anything," he said. "I'm going to do what I have to do and I won't quit. I'm going to give them 100 percent every day. I'm also somebody that can light up a room, keep the vibes high and keep everybody up."
Gray said he also enjoys helping others and plans to study psychiatry as a major.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.