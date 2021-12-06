Region 6-AAA released its All-Region football teams over the weekend and a pair of Ringgold players took two of the region's top three awards.
Senior running back Kori Dumas was named the 6-AAA Offensive Player of the Year as he had 179 rushes for 1,376 yards and 16 touchdowns. Meanwhile, senior defensive back Kyle White picked up 6-AAA Defensive Player of the Year honors after 169 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries.
North Murray junior quarterback Seth Griffin was the 6-AAA Player of the Year after completing 192 of 298 passes for 2,883 yards and 32 touchdowns, while adding 252 more yards on the ground.
Ringgold, the region runner-up who advanced to the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs, had first team offensive selections in senior quarterback Mason Parker, senior wide receiver Malachi Hill, senior offensive lineman Levi Gunn and senior kicker Landon Eaker.
The Tigers' first team defensive picks featured senior defensive lineman Brandon Orman and senior linebacker Cole Carlock.
Making the second team offense for Ringgold was junior running back Peyton Williams and senior offensive lineman Logan Goldsmith, while second team defensive nods went to junior defensive lineman Brady Gray, senior linebacker Dre Morris, and Hill, who was named as a defensive back.
Ringgold also had honorable mention selections in senior wide receiver Jordan Wideman, senior offensive lineman Ashton Clark, senior defensive backs Marcus Fortson and Jevon Coney, and junior defensive backs Bryson Bethune, Ty Gilbert and Jacob Garnica.
LaFayette, who just missed out on a return trip to state, saw senior running back Jaylon Ramsey and senior offensive lineman Coy Pendergrass make the first team offense, while senior defensive lineman Lane White was the Ramblers' lone first team defensive player.
Junior wide receiver Sam Hall and junior kicker Jacob Brown were second team offensive picks for LaFayette, while senior linebacker Ross Martiin, junior linebacker Austin Tucker and junior defensive back Jaden Morris were second team selections on defense.
Two more seniors, offensive lineman Dakota Catlett and defensive back Kevin Kremb, picked honorable mention honors for the Ramblers.
Meanwhile, LFO had a first team All-Region pick in senior offensive lineman Ashton Hinnard, and second team selections in senior offensive linemen Taylor Frady and Triston Ware (offense) along with senior defensive lineman Tyler Frady, senior linebacker Benji Valdes, junior defensive backs Trevon Gott and Gabe Helton, and junior punter Bryson Sullivan (defense).
The Warriors' honorable mention picks featured junior quarterback Alex Slatton, senior running back Chase Rizzo , senior wide receiver Jamillion Womble, senior offensive lineman Slade Blankenship, senior athletes Keenan Walker and Will Carroll, and junior kicker Al Hastick, along with junior defensive back Ladarius Bunch and junior defensive lineman Carter Wilson.