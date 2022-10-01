Allowing just 195 yards and 15.2 points a game coming into Friday, Bremen arrived at Don Patterson Field sporting the top-ranked defense in all of Region 6-AAA.
That might not be the case when the region statistics are released next week.
Ringgold put up 359 yards of total offense and showed some defensive prowess of their own, limiting the Blue Devils to just 172 total yards in a 35-14 victory that kept the Tigers firmly in the hunt for a high playoff seeding.
Bremen took a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. The Blue Devils' defense got the touchdown as Barrett Greenhaw returned a fumble 23 yards with 8:29 remaining in the opening period.
However, it would be a long time before the visitors found any more points.
A pair of touchdowns in the second quarter gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead at the break. Haddon Fries scored his first career touchdown on a 13-yard run just over 90 seconds into the second quarter, while Peyton Williams hauled in a 34-yard pass from Ross Norman with 34 seconds left before intermission.
Ringgold tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Norman scored on a 6-yard run at the 9:23 mark and Ty Gilbert hauled in a 38-yard pass from Norman with 3:08 left in the quarter.
Gilbert scored his second touchdown of the night and his seventh TD reception of the season - a 17-yarder - with 8:48 left in the third. Connor Niswonger connected on all five of his extra point attempts.
A 1-yard run by quarterback Aiden Price with 53 seconds to go finally got Bremen back on the board before the final horn.
The Ringgold defense limited Bremen to 105 yards rushing on 34 attempts, while they managed just 67 yards in the air on 7 of 17 attempts.
Norman was an efficient 10 of 16 in the game for 210 yards and no picks, while the running game rolled up 149 yards on 39 carries.
No further individual statistics were available as of press time.
Ringgold (3-3, 2-1) will be back at home next Friday for an extremely important region contest against Coahulla Creek.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
