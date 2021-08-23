There will be Friday Night Lights for Ringgold High School this week.
Just not at Ringgold and not on Friday.
Instead, the Tigers will travel to Ellijay to battle the Gilmer Bobcats on Thursday night (Aug. 26) with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
Ringgold athletic officials made the announcement shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
It will be the season-opener for both teams.
Ringgold, who had an open week this past Friday, had been scheduled to play at Heritage this Friday night. However, that game was postponed late last week when Heritage High School announced that no athletic contests would be played from Friday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Aug. 27 because of COVID-related concerns.
Officials from Heritage said every attempt would be made to make up the Ringgold game, and the originally scheduled Aug. 20 season-opener with LFO, later this season if possible.
Gilmer was also forced to postponed its Aug. 20 rivalry game with Pickens. The Bobcats had been looking for an opponent for this week as they were originally scheduled for an open date on Aug. 27.
The Bobcats are a member of Region 7-AAA.