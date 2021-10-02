Coming into the 2021 season, the Ringgold Tigers knew they had some big road games to navigate if they were to have a shot at playing for, and possibly winning, the first region championship in the program's 87-year history.
One of those road wins came at North Murray back on Sept. 10 and the second big road test was Friday night at Adairsville, a place they had not won in all five of their previous tries.
But, as it turned out, the sixth time was a charm.
Although both defenses held their opponents to nearly half their season averages in points, the Blue-and-White were able to make a few more plays and down the Green-and-Gold Tigers, 24-19. With the victory, Ringgold (6-0 overall) moved to 4-0 in 6-AAA, while handing Adairsville (4-1, 2-1) its first region loss of the year.
Ringgold drew first blood on a 33-yard TD pass from Mason Parker to Malachi Hill, while the first of Landon Eaker's three extra points gave the visitors a 7-0 lead at the 7:55 mark of the opening quarter. However, Adairsville would tie things up just about three minutes later as Grayson Belcher hauled in an 18-yard pass from Jonathan Gough with Arthur Lefler providing the PAT.
Ringgold extended its advantage to 21-7 at halftime after a pair of second-quarter scores. Kori Dumas got loose for a 46-yard TD run at the 8:12 mark and Jordan Wideman went up high over a defender to pull down a 31-yard pass from Parker in the front corner of the endzone with 51 seconds left before intermission. It was Wideman's second career touchdown and his first career TD grab.
The 14-point margin would remain throughout nearly all of the third quarter, but with 41 seconds left on the clock, 6-foot-5 Adairsville receiver Evan Sanders connected with Gough on a 66-yard scoring strike. The PAT was missed, but Adairsville had cut the gap down to 21-13 entering the final period of play.
Eaker split the uprights on a 22-yard field goal with 6:00 left to make it a two-score game at 24-13, and the home team answered with a 15-yard TD catch by Sanders with 4:53 left. However, a 2-point conversion attempt came up short.
The home team would get one final possession late in the game and drove from its own 3-yard line to the Ringgold 35. However, three straight incomplete passes turned the ball over on downs and Parker was able to line up the victory formation to end the game.
The senior signal-caller was a very efficient 20 of 24 in the air for 141 yards and no picks. In his last three games, Parker has completed 84.7 percent of his passes (39 of 46) for 368 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception.
Wideman (5 rec., 58 yards) and Hill (3 rec., 47 yards) were Parker's top two targets on the night, while the running game was anchored by Dumas (20 carries, 113 yards) and Peyton Williams (15 carries, 54 yards).
Ringgold will be back at Don Patterson Field next Friday night to face LaFayette (3-2, 2-1) for Homecoming.