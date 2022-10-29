Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers are one victory away from hosting a first round playoff game on Nov. 11.

The Tigers built a 35-0 lead at halftime and went on to a 49-7 Region 6-AAA victory over county rival LFO at Tommy Cash Stadium on Friday night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In