The Ringgold Tigers are one victory away from hosting a first round playoff game on Nov. 11.
The Tigers built a 35-0 lead at halftime and went on to a 49-7 Region 6-AAA victory over county rival LFO at Tommy Cash Stadium on Friday night.
The Ringgold Tigers are one victory away from hosting a first round playoff game on Nov. 11.
The Tigers built a 35-0 lead at halftime and went on to a 49-7 Region 6-AAA victory over county rival LFO at Tommy Cash Stadium on Friday night.
An opening 99-yard drive was capped by a 15-yard TD run from Kishaun Taylor. The first of seven Connor Niswonger extra points made it 7-0 and the Blue-and-White maintained that advantage throughout the rest of the first quarter.
But the Tigers would hit the accelerator in the second quarter.
Peyton Williams got outstanding blocking up front and scored on an easy 3-yard run just five seconds into the second quarter. He added six more points on a short TD run at the 8:52 mark before Ringgold went to the air.
Quarterback Ross Norman hit Taylor on a downfield pass and the sophomore did the rest, shaking a defender before out running three more to complete a 46-yard touchdown with 8:08 left. Norman added a 2-yard keeper just over six minutes later to account for the final points of the first half.
Williams finished off his night with a 78-yard scoring scamper two minutes into the second half and Logan Moore found the end zone on a 13-yard run at the 8:50 mark of the fourth.
The Warriors were able to avoid a shutout as Darian Keefe threw a 39-yard TD pass to fellow freshman Jared Mitchell with less than three minutes to go. Bryson Sullivan connected on the point after.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Ringgold (6-3, 5-1), winners of four straight games, will host Gordon Lee next Friday. A victory gives the Tigers the No. 2 seed out of Region 6 as they currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with Coahulla Creek.
Meanwhile, LFO (2-7, 1-5) will close out the regular season on the road at Bremen next Friday night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.