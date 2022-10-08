With Adairsville continuing to look like a team very capable of running the table in Region 6-AAA, Friday night's game at Don Patterson Field took on added significance.
With Ringgold having defeated Bremen a week earlier, a win over Coahulla Creek could go a long way toward the Tigers eventually landing the No. 2 spot in the standings and earning a potential first-round playoff game at home.
And a win is exactly what they got.
The Tigers, who trailed 7-0 after the first quarter, came storming back to post a 34-13 victory over the Colts, who suffered their first region loss of the season.
With the win, Ringgold (4-3 overall), improved to 3-1 in 6-AAA. Bremen and Coahulla Creek are also 3-1 in the region, but the Tigers now hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against both teams, meaning wins in their final three games against Ridgeland, LFO and Gordon Lee would get them no worse than the No. 2 seed.
Coahulla Creek put up the first score of the game on a 35-yard pass from Kace Kinnamon to Manny Dominguez with just 58 seconds left in the opening quarter and it looked for a while as though the Colts would take their 7-0 lead into halftime.
However, three plays - all coming in the final two minutes of the half - swung the momentum of the game.
The first play was a 65-yard touchdown pass from Ross Norman to Kishaun Taylor. Taylor juked two defenders on his way to the end zone, tying the game with 1:46 left.
Moments later, Brady Gray forced a fumble that was recovered by Beau Boozer at the Colts' 34-yard line and an outstanding 28-yard throw and catch from Norman to Ty Gilbert with 27 seconds remaining gave Ringgold its first lead at 14-7.
Peyton Williams added to the lead with 8:35 left in the third quarter as he scored on a 21-yard run. The drive was set up by 37-yard punt return by Taylor.
Then on the first play of the fourth, Trent Baldwin sacked Kinnamon and knocked the ball free. Riley Broome ran it back all the way to the Colts' 4-yard line, although a 10-yard penalty on Ringgold moved the ball back to the 14. However, Williams scored on a run one play later as the Tigers added to their lead.
Coahulla Creek would answer two-and-a-half minutes later as Kinnamon hit Marc Solis for 34 yards. The Colts put together another drive on their next possession, but Ringgold held on fourth down at its own 21 to get the ball back for the offense.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Williams found a seam and raced 79 yards to pay dirt. Connor Niswonger added the final point with 6:03 to go. The senior made four extra points on the evening, while a fifth kick was blocked.
Ringgold out gained Coahulla Creek, 328-230, with 199 yards coming on 28 carries. Norman went 9 of 22 in the air for 129 yards and one interception. All of his passing yards came in the first half.
The Tigers' defense gave up 189 yards passing to Kinnamon (29 of 41), but they limited the Colts to just 41 rushing yards on 22 attempts.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Both teams will be off next Friday night before resuming their schedules on Oct. 21. Tigers will play at Ridgeland that night, while the Colts will host Bremen.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.