The Ringgold Tigers played the 750th football game in their school's history Friday night at Don Patterson Field and made the milestone game a memorable one.
Seven different players got into the end zone and the Tigers scored three defensive touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Region 6-AAA and Catoosa County rival LFO in the 76th all-time meeting between the two programs.
Ringgold (4-0, 2-0) led 28-0 at the end of the opening quarter and took a 35-0 lead into halftime.
The Blue-and-White opened the scoring less than 90 seconds into the contest as Malachi Hill took a screen pass from Mason Parker and maneuvered his way 35 yards for a touchdown. Kori Dumas would score on a 5-yard run on the Tigers' next possession to make it 14-0.
The defense got into the act just 10 seconds later as defensive lineman Brady Gray stripped the ball from a Warrior player, scooped it up and raced 20 yards for a touchdown, and Dumas would pick off a pass and go 49 yards for a score with 4:15 left to play in the opening stanza.
The final touchdown of the first half came with 10 seconds left on the clock. Parker lofted a pass downfield that Jacob Garnica caught inside the 10. Garnica stopped and spun away from a defender before finding the endzone to close out the half.
The final three touchdowns would come in the third quarter. Dre Morris scored on a 5-yard run up the middle and backup quarterback Garrett Edgar used a beautiful fake handoff to score from eight yards out to make it 49-0 with 5:14 to play in the period.
The defense would tack on the final score just 30 seconds later as Ty Gilbert picked off a pass and went 41 yards to the house. Kicker Landon Eaker booted the final extra point to finish 8 for 8 on the night.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Ringgold will be back at home this coming Friday night for a region game against Murray County, while LFO (0-3, 0-2) will hit the road for another 6-AAA contest, this time in Varnell against Coahulla Creek.