The Ringgold Tigers put themselves firmly back in the Region 6-AAA playoff chase with a 55-14 thumping of Coahulla Creek on a somewhat unseasonably warm November day on Saturday.
Facing a Colts team that was playing its third game since last Friday, Ringgold piled up 452 yards of offense, 279 on the ground, and got three touchdowns from Kori Dumas, along with two TD runs and a TD throw from quarterback Mason Parker.
Malachi Hill opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game, going 25 yards on a jet sweep. Landon Eaker booted the extra point and finished the game 7 of 8 in that category.
It would take Ringgold all of 14 seconds to make it 13-0. McCain Mangum would force a Colts fumble on Coahulla Creek's first play from scrimmage and Dumas would find the endzone from four yards out to add to the lead.
Coahulla Creek would cut the gap down to 13-7 after a 2-yard run by quarterback Kace Kinnamon with 42 seconds left in the opening quarter, but the Tigers would put a hammerlock on the outcome by scoring the next 35 points.
Ringgold put up 21 of those points in the second stanza. The first came with 9:58 left before halftime as Parker scored on a 27-yard run after faking a handoff. Another inside fake led to a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:10 left in the period and Dumas crashed in from two yards out to make it 34-7 with 1:13 left before intermission.
Less than two minutes into the second half, Dumas took a short throw from Parker and broke loose for a 51-yard scoring play. Then, with 6:24 remaining in the third quarter, receiver Jordan Wideman went in motion, took a handoff from Parker, and galloped four yards to paydirt to boost the Tigers' advantage to 48-7.
The Colts immediately answered on their first play following the ensuing kickoff. Kinnamon used playaction before rolling right and hitting Justin Baker on a deep pass. Baker would outrun the secondary for an 80-yard scoring strike to bring the score to 48-14. However, Ringgold would find the endzone one last time as Jacob Garnica turned in a nifty 59-yard TD run to cap the scoring with 11:45 left in the game.
Garnica led a balanced rushing attack with 78 yards on just three carries, followed by Dumas (13-76), Parker (10-62) and Hill (2-40). Dumas also had a team-best 62 yards on three catches, while Jevon Coney had three receptions for 62 yards. Parker finished 13 of 20 for 173 yards, but was intercepted once.
After a big night on the ground this past Tuesday against LFO, Coahulla Creek managed just 24 total yards rushing on 33 carries. Tyler Locklear had 14 carries for 24 yards to lead the way. Baker had 97 yards on four receptions and Kinnamon put up 191 yards on 13 of 25 passing, but was picked off twice.
Marcus Fortson and Kyle White each had a pick, while Mangum led the way with four tackles for loss for the Blue-and-White.
With the win, Ringgold (5-3, 4-2) pulled into a tie for third place with Adairsville and LaFayette. Those three teams are all 1-1 against each other this season as they trail Rockmart (6-0) and North Murray (5-1) in the region standings.
The Tigers will travel to Gordon County on Friday to face a dangerous Sonoraville squad before hosting Rockmart on Nov. 20 to close out the regular season.