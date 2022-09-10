Ringgold Tigers

On the 45 previous occasions that Ringgold had faced off against a top 10-ranked opponent in its football history, the Tigers had managed just three wins.

However, the Blue-and-White tasted victory the last time they took on a top 10 team and they made it two in a row Friday night at Don Patterson Field with a thorough 27-0 blanking of No. 10 Gilmer, who had come into the contest sporting a shiny 3-0 record.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

