On the 45 previous occasions that Ringgold had faced off against a top 10-ranked opponent in its football history, the Tigers had managed just three wins.
However, the Blue-and-White tasted victory the last time they took on a top 10 team and they made it two in a row Friday night at Don Patterson Field with a thorough 27-0 blanking of No. 10 Gilmer, who had come into the contest sporting a shiny 3-0 record.
Ringgold also beat state-ranked Hart County in the first round of the 2021 playoffs last November.
Ross Norman completed 13 of 22 passes for 178 yards and a pair of scores, while the senior rushed for a third touchdown to lift the Tigers to their first win of the 2022 season.
Norman used his legs to score on a 6-yard run with 4:03 left in the first quarter and the hosts would score the remainder of their points in the second stanza.
Alijah Bradbury found the end zone for the first time in his high school career on a 3-yard run with 9:35 left in the first half. Norman later connected with Ty Gilbert on a 3-yard TD pass in the corner of the end zone with 6:02 left before intermission, and those two teamed up one final time on a 20-yard scoring strike with just 17 seconds remaining in the half.
It was Gilbert's second straight game with two TD receptions.
The other story of the night was the Ringgold defense, who took Gilmer's vaunted ground game and ground the triple option attack to a screeching halt.
The Bobcats finished with 99 yards rushing, but needed 34 carries to get there. They also completed just 1 of 3 passes for 21 yards and an interception and managed just six first downs in the game.
Gilmer had come into the night averaging over 335 rushing yards in their first three victories.
Ringgold (1-2) will now turn its full attention to region play. Their league opener will be next Friday night at LaFayette (1-2), who is coming off a 28-17 home loss to Sonoraville. The Tigers and Ramblers have split their last two meetings as 6-AAA opponents.
