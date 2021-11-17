After a physical, hard-hitting, 30-21 home victory over Hart County last week, the Class AAA state playoffs will continue for the Ringgold Tigers this Friday night at the famed Brickyard as they get set to face undefeated Thomson, the champions of Region 4.
The Tigers are heading out on Thursday and are scheduled to practice at Aquinas High School in Augusta in preparation for the game.
Head coach Robert Akins said that while the team is excited, they plan to treat it as a business trip.
"Our kids have a lot of confidence," he said. "Of course, we have some injuries, but our kids always seem to rally in the face of adversity. I think our kids are excited and we're looking forward to going down there and playing the way we're capable of playing. If we do that, good things will happen for us."
The Bulldogs, 10-0 and currently ranked No. 4 in the state by the AJC, are averaging over 38 points per game on offense and allowing just over a touchdown a game on defense. Only two teams scored more than seven points in a game against them during the entire regular season.
Morgan County scored 14 points, albeit in a 42-14 loss, while Burke County gave Thomson their closest regular-season game, although the Bulldogs ultimately prevailed, 27-14.
However, Thomson was literally one play away from having to buy a ticket to watch the second round from the stands.
This past Friday night against Region 2 No. 4 seed Jackson, who came into the match-up with a 5-5 record, Thomson led 21-0 with just two minutes left in the third quarter, only to see Jackson come storming back. They found the end zone in the final minute of the third period, and scored again with five minutes remaining to cut the Bulldogs' lead to seven.
After the defense forced a punt, the Red Devils went 75 yards in the final four minutes and scored on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with zeros on the clock. However, Jackson's attempt to win the game in regulation failed as a 2-point conversion try came up short.
The Bulldogs forced five turnovers in the game, but only converted one into a score and were held to less than 300 yards on offense for the first time all season.
Thomson's offense has a pair of capable signal-callers. Senior Tay Martin has 530 yards passing and 587 more on the ground, while accounting for 16 touchdowns. Meanwhile, sophomore Noah Story had 556 yards passing on 31 of 64 throws in nine games. He tossed five touchdowns and was picked off three times.
In addition to Martin, the Bulldogs have a solid stable of backs.
Junior Jontavious Curry racked up 758 yards and five touchdowns on 73 regular season carries, adding 110 yards and another touchdown on just seven catches, all in just eight games. Sophomore Jordan Lane had 575 yards and five touchdowns on 55 carries in nine games, adding 10 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown.
Senior Kindarius Green and freshman Tre Tre Jeffries will also likely see carries.
In the passing game, Thomson has a couple of deep threats in senior Ashton Perry (18 rec., 256 yards, 3 TD's) and junior Jalick Johnson (10 rec., 208 yards, 3 TD's). Junior D'vonta Babbs will line up at tight end and sometimes at fullback, while junior Robert Gordon is another solid blocker at tight end.
Up front, sophomore Jayden Thomas lines up at left tackle next to junior left guard Cain Coulter. Junior Evan Holbrook anchors the line of scrimmage at the center spot while right guard Thomas Mosley and right tackle Daijuan Kendrick, both seniors, will handle that side of the line.
A fast and aggressive 3-4 defense features Green and senior Joshua Sharp, Jr. on the outside, while freshman Dan'quavius Cummings is a handful at nose guard.
Behind them is a hard-hitting group of linebackers that includes sophomore Jamere Roberts, senior Quan Rogers, junior Quinshawn Hearst and junior Jaquan Hart.
The Bulldogs are also deep in the secondary with Lane, junior Dez Boyd, sophomore Storm Hunt, sophomore Cervutes Felts and junior Nolan Norman. On special teams, senior Connor Askew and sophomore Tyler Giles give the Black-and-Gold options.
"They have tremendous speed and they've got college-type players who are going to go on and play at big schools," Akins added. "They've got a great football team, but I think we do too."
Head coach Michael Youngblood is in his fifth year with the program and has seen the Bulldogs increase their win total each year (5-7, 6-6, 9-3, 10-0) in the past four seasons.
Thomson, who has been playing football for over a century, are one of the true blue bloods of Georgia high school football. They have 25 region titles all time, including this season, and have made six appearances in state championship games, winning five times.
They won back-to-back Class A championships in 1967 and 1968. They picked up consecutive Class AAA state titles in 1984 and 1985, and won the Class AAAA state crown in 2002.
Their most recent appearance came in 2016 when they dropped a 58-7 decision to Trevor Lawrence and the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes in the Class AAAA state finals, putting a damper on a 14-1 season.
This will be Ringgold's second-ever appearance in the second round of the state playoffs. Their last trip to the Sweet 16 resulted in a 37-12 home victory over Cedar Grove in 2013. A victory would also tie this year's Tigers with the 2013 squad for the most wins (11) in a single season.
"It's really all about us and how well we play," Akins said. "Turnovers and penalties will be big, as always, but I think we're going to go down there relaxed and just play our tails off. If we do that, I think good things can happen for us."
The winner of Friday's game - the first-ever football meeting between Ringgold and Thomson - will face either Region 1 runner-up Appling County (10-1) or Region 7 champion Cherokee Bluff (11-0) in the state quarterfinals.
The GHSA held its universal coin flip earlier this week to determine home field advantage in the quarterfinals for games in which both teams have the same seeding. Should Ringgold and Appling County win, the Tigers would be home for round three, while they would have to travel to Flowery Branch to face Cherokee Bluff.