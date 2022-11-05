Ringgold Tigers

Up 14-10 at halftime, the Ringgold Tigers outscored visiting Gordon Lee 20-0 in the second half to pull away for a 34-10 victory at Don Patterson Field in the last game of the regular season for both teams.

Ringgold's victory, combined with Adairsville's 48-33 win over Coahulla Creek, secured the No. 2 seed for the Tigers, meaning they will be at home for the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

