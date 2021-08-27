The first and drives of the night were a perfect showcase for just what the Ringgold Tigers offense could be capable of this season.
Facing fellow Class AAA opponent Gilmer Thursday night in Ellijay, in a replacement game that was put together less than a week ago, the Tigers had a lightning-fast score to start the game before bulldozing its way to one final touchdown late to seal a 35-15 victory over the Bobcats.
Ringgold got an 11-yard run from Malachi Hill on the very first play from scrimmage before Hill took a screen pass from quarterback Mason Parker and raced 54 yards for a score just 30 seconds into the night. Landon Eaker kicked the first of five extra points to give the Tigers a quick 7-0 lead.
After forcing the Bobcats to punt on their first possession, Ringgold went 70 yards in 10 plays with Peyton Williams doing the honors from four yards off a direct snap.
That would be all the scoring until just under four minutes left in the first half. A mishandled punt attempt resulted in Gilmer taking over at the Ringgold 6-yard line and Brock Titus scored from four yards out just two plays later. Titus would also cross the line on a conversion run to cut the Tigers' lead down to just six points with 3:55 left in the half.
Gilmer caught another break just 2:30 later when the Tigers muffed a punt return, setting up shop for the Bobcats at the Ringgold 24-yard line with 1:24 remaining.
Needing a big play to stem Gilmer's momentum, linebacker Kori Dumas provided it as he scooped up a Bobcat fumble and raced 68 yards to put the Tigers up 21-8 at the half.
Ringgold caught another break to open the second half as a holding call wiped out a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kobe Stonecipher and Dumas would hit quarterback Seth Darling behind the line on a fourth-and-one play to get the ball back for the Tiger offense with 9:40 left in the third.
The Tigers went to work on the ground with seven straight carries to cover the remaining 60 yards. Three enormous holes right up the middle were opened by the offensive line, allowing Dumas to pick up 43 yards on three straight carries before Parker was able to slither out of an ankle tackle behind the line of scrimmage and find his way into the endzone from seven yards out to make it 28-8 with 6:43 to play in the period.
Gilmer would answer with an 87-yard touchdown march, albeit one that benefited from 35 yards in Ringgold penalties, including a pair of 15-yarders that resulted in first downs. Titus went the final eight yards on a tough TD run to cut the gap to 28-15 with 10:21 left in the ball game.
The Bobcats forced a punt on the next Ringgold possession, but Hill came up with his second interception of the game at the Ringgold 13 just three plays later and the Tigers would get the ball back with 7:14 to play.
Ringgold's running game did the rest.
Leaning heavily on a tiring Gilmer defense, the offensive line paved the way for eight straight runs up the middle, including four in a row by Williams that covered 32 yards. It would set up Parker on the final play of the drive as the senior quarterback faked a handoff up the middle and took off around right end for a 28-yard touchdown to seal the victory with 3:18 remaining.
Dumas finished with 13 carries for 121 of Ringgold's 253 yards on the ground. Williams had nine carries for 71 yards and Parker rushed nine times for 50 yards, while also completing 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards and one interception.
The Tiger defense, which had less than a week to prepare for Gilmer's new triple-option offense, brought to the school by new head coach Paul Standard who perfected it for 20 years at St. Pius X, performed admirably and allowed just 120 yards rushing on 43 attempts. Darling completed just 2 of 7 passes for 13 yards.
Jacob Garnica had two big sacks on the night, while Brady Gray and Ashton Clark combined for one late. That duo also helped spur a solid performance for the Ringgold defensive line, which made life tough for the Gilmer rushing attack. Eaker also helped with putting the Bobcats in difficult starting positions with three touchbacks on kickoffs.
Ringgold (1-0) will be back at Don Patterson Field on Friday, Sept. 3 for the home opener against Ridgeland. The Panthers are currently 1-0 and will play on Friday night at Dalton.