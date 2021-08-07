The Ringgold Tigers showed off some of its offensive weapons and gave fans a peek at a fast, aggressive defense as they controlled the majority of the action in a four-quarter scrimmage at Gordon Lee on Friday night.
Each team's varsity and junior varsity offenses rotated series during the scrimmage against the opposing teams' varsity and junior varsity defenses. The opening kickoff marked the only appearance for special teams on the night as teams did not punt or attempt extra points.
The Tigers, who have more than 20 experienced seniors on the roster, scored nine total touchdowns on the evening. Four of them came on the ground and three through the air, while the defense accounted for two other scores. Ringgold's defense also prevented the Trojans from getting on the board.
Ringgold head coach Robert Akins said, despite a few mistakes, he was generally pleased with what he saw from his team.
"It's really about getting better right now," he said. "(Gordon Lee) is a young football team and we've got a lot of seniors and a lot more experience, but we did do some good things on offense and defense, so I'm excited about that. I'm excited about the potential we have and that's all it is right now.
"Hopefully we can learn how to own our team and have ownership with our players so they will take control and play with this kind of effort all the time. I was really impressed with how we did that tonight."
The Tigers opened the night with a 10-play, 70-yard drive, highlighted by a 28-yard run by tailback Kori Dumas. Kyle White would dive for the final yard to put his team on the board and, shortly thereafter, Ringgold's JV accounted for a score as quarterback Garrett Edgar hit Ty Gilbert on an 80-yard scoring strike.
Ringgold's defense rose to the occasion during the rest of the quarter. Malachi Hill had a big tackle for loss and Brady Gray recorded a sack for the varsity Tigers, while Hudson Moss returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown for the JV squad.
Dumas scored on a 6-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and Edgar used a 33-yard pass to Zac Strawbridge, a 16-yard run on a keeper and a 15-yard pass to Kishaun Taylor before getting in the endzone himself from three yards out.
The defense would get on the board again later in the second half as White picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards for a score. Ringgold's JV offense would add two more touchdowns late, one on a 7-yard run by quarterback Braxton Holtcamp and one on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Holtcamp to Edgar.
Gordon Lee's varsity offense had its best drive of the night to start the third quarter. They took advantage of a big 44-yard run by Nate Dunfee and moved the ball inside the Ringgold 5-yard line. However, in what would be a recurring theme on the night, the Trojans coughed up the ball at the 1-yard line with Hill recovering for the Tigers.
The two teams would exchange turnovers later in the third. Logan Webb recovered a fumble for Gordon Lee near midfield, but White came up with his second pick of the night just over four minutes later, thwarting a potential Trojan scoring chance at the 33-yard line.
The Tigers' JV offense put up the final points of the night on an 11-yard pass from Holtcamp to Moss with the clock winding down in the fourth. The Trojans would get one final drive from its own 30, but Nate Ownbey ended the game with a fumble recovery on the final snap of the night.
Gage Keener also recovered a fumble for the Tigers. Sam Sartin had a sack for Gordon Lee, while Dunfee came up with a nice diving interception early in the second quarter.
Three Ringgold quarterbacks combined to go 19 of 28 in the air for 314 yards. Mason Parker went 13 of 19 for 134 yards and one interception during the varsity part of the scrimmage. Edgar was 3 of 5 for 128 yards and one touchdown, while Holtcamp completed three of four passes for 52 yards with two of those passes going for scores.
A total of 12 different receivers caught at least one pass for the Tigers, while 15 different rushers combined for 167 yards on 32 attempts. Dumas led the way with 41 yards on five carries.
Gordon Lee had 13 different ball carriers on the night and finished with 141 yards on 39 rushes, while Dunfee had a team-high 65 yards on seven carries. Quarterbacks Conner Whitman and Kade Cowan each attempted just two passes and were both picked off once. Cowan had the only completion, connecting with Zane Blaylock for just three yards.
In addition to the two interceptions, Gordon Lee also fumbled the ball seven times, losing four of them.
"This is the first time being out on a full-sized field and we're not making any excuses, but we've got a long ways to go," Gordon Lee head coach Josh Groce said. "I think some of our kids were a little shell-shocked. We haven't been hit like that all summer, but it's a great gaining point for us. We found some kids who will be able to play and we see some positions we need to move around.
"I thought we came out in the third quarter and played a lot better, but we had too many missed tackles tonight, with the varsity and the JV. We also didn't take care of the football and that killed us, especially at the start of the third. We just have to finish those kind of drives. We've got a long way to go, but we'll get there."
Gordon Lee will have one final home scrimmage this coming Thursday against Heritage at 7:30 p.m., while Ringgold will scrimmage at home against Dade County next Friday night at 7:30.