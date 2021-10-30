A football team just two seasons removed from going 0-10 is now one win away from going 10-0.
The Ringgold Tigers will load up the buses for Rockmart next Friday night, hoping to complete one of the biggest and most complete turnarounds in GHSA football history and win their first region championship in the process.
The Blue-and-White got three more touchdown passes from quarterback Mason Parker and a pair of TD runs by Kori Dumas as they throttled the Sonoraville Phoenix, 40-7, in a Region 6-AAA contest Don Patterson Field.
Sonoraville has been a thorn in the side of Ringgold over the past few seasons, no more so than last year when the Tigers were stunned on a long touchdown pass with less than two minutes to go in a 26-23 Sonoraville victory that played a big role in the Tigers' missing the state playoffs.
There would be no such collapse on Friday, however, as the Tigers outgained the Phoenix by a whopping 448-167 margin and took control of the game in the opening quarter.
Dumas scored from seven yards out with 7:41 left in the opening period whiel a Landon Eaker extra point gave the Tigers a quick 7-0 lead. Parker found Jordan Wideman on an 8-yard TD toss with just under two minutes gone in the first, extending the lead to 14-0.
Jacob Garnica hauled in a 24-yard TD pass from Parker with 8:25 to play in the first half before Sonoraville finally got on the board on an 8-yard keeper by quarterback Jaxon Pate. Ivan Agua's extra point made it 21-7 with 1:24 left before halftime.
However, Ringgold was able to put together one final drive before the horn and took a 17-point lead into the locker room as Eaker nailed a 35-yard field goal on the last play of half.
The senior booted a 34-yarder 4:14 into the second half to account for the only points of the third quarter, and Ringgold would tack on two touchdowns in the fourth to put it away.
Parker connected with Hill on a 71-yard scoring strike with 10:48 remaining in the game - the longest TD pass of the year the Tigers - and Dumas found the end zone one final time on a 12-yard run with 2:52 remaining.
Dumas finished with 139 yards on 23 carries and cracked the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season (1,030). Parker was 12 of 21 for 192 yards and no interceptions, while Hill had the first 100-yard receiving game for a Ringgold wide receiver this season as he finished with four catches for 114 yards.
Pate went 9 of 21 in the air for 74 yards, while Sonoraville limited to 93 yards rushing on 26 attempts.
Ringgold (9-0, 7-0) is guaranteed a first-round home playoff game regardless of next week's outcome against Rockmart, while Sonoraville (5-4, 3-4) will head to Coahulla Creek next Friday looking to keep their playoff chances alive.