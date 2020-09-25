The Ringgold Tigers and North Murray Mountaineers combined for 16 total touchdowns on Friday night. However, the visitors from Chatsworth would outscore Ringgold 42-22 in the second half for a basketball-like 62-49 final in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.
North Murray (1-1, 1-0) got three touchdown runs and two touchdown passes from quarterback Seth Griffin. Noah Lunsford scored twice on the ground for North Murray, while Cade Petty and D'ante Tidwell-Edwards each added a TD run and a TD catch in the victory.
Mason Parker was again under center for the Tigers (1-2, 0-1). He scored on an 11-yard run in the opening quarter and had three TD passes on the night. Parker found Jacob Garnica for 32 yards and Peyton Williams for 33 yards, both in the first half, while he connected with Malachi Hill on a 14-yard scoring strike late in the third quarter.
Williams had a 35-yard TD run with 47 seconds left in the first half that gave Ringgold a 27-20 lead at intermission. Kori Dumas broke free for an 80-yard TD scamper in the closing seconds of the third quarter and found the endzone again from five yards out with less than a minute left in the game.
Hill also had an interception for Ringgold to set up Williams' late first-half scoring run.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Ringgold will head to LFO next Friday to do battle with their county and region rivals.