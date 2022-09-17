Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers improved to 2-2 overall on the season with a 42-24 victory at LaFayette in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams on Friday night.

Ringgold finished with over 250 yards on the ground and over 170 in the air. Peyton Williams had a big night with 18 carries for 187 yards, including touchdown runs of 8 and 71 yards. He also caught four passes for 79 yards.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

