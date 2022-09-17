The Ringgold Tigers improved to 2-2 overall on the season with a 42-24 victory at LaFayette in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams on Friday night.
Ringgold finished with over 250 yards on the ground and over 170 in the air. Peyton Williams had a big night with 18 carries for 187 yards, including touchdown runs of 8 and 71 yards. He also caught four passes for 79 yards.
Ross Norman was 9 of 18 in the air for 172 yards. He was intercepted once and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Ty Gilbert late in the fourth to seal the win. Gilbert had four catches for 88 yards and now has five touchdown receptions in his last three games.
LaFayette (1-3, 0-1) got 171 yards passing from Zack Barrett. Barrett had had a nice 34-yard touchdown toss to Sam Hall, but the Tigers came up with three interceptions on the evening. One of them was returned 33 yards for a touchdown by Logan Roberts.
Austin Tucker led the Ramblers with 15 carries for 65 yards. Hall caught nine passes for 81 yards, while Dawson Pendergrass hauled in four catches for 76 yards.
Both teams will be in action again next week. Ringgold will head to Adairsville for a mid-season 6-AAA showdown with Adairsville, while LaFayette will make the short drive up Highway 27 to take on Gordon Lee in another region contest in Chickamauga.
Read more on this game in Wednesday's Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.