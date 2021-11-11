The Ringgold Tigers, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, will open the postseason Friday night at Don Patterson Field. It will be the first home game for the Blue-and-White in the state playoffs since 2013. That night resulted in a dramatic 55-54 win over North Hall that the Tigers used as a springboard to a state semifinal run.
A victory Friday night could give Ringgold (9-1) similar momentum as the Tigers, the No. 2 seed from Region 6, will face one of the toughest No. 3 seeds in the entire draw in Hart County.
The Bulldogs will come in at 8-2 on the season, having spent most of the regular season ranked in the top 10 of Class AAA. Their only two setbacks were to undefeated Region 8 champion Monroe Area (35-21) and Region 8 runner-up Oconee County (35-13). Those two teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the classification by Georgia High School Football Daily this week.
"We're excited," Ringgold head coach Robert Akins said. "I think the kids are excited and to have home field advantage is pretty big for us. Hart County is a good football team, but we are too, so it should be a heck of a game."
Both teams are averaging right at 38 points a contest on offense, although the Ringgold defense is allowing just 11 points a contest and Hart County is giving up 22 a game.
Hart County knows quite a bit about postseason success, especially in the past three-plus decades. Since 1987, there have only been four seasons in which they were not in the playoffs.
Their best season came in 1999 as a 14-1 campaign fell six points short of a state title in a 27-21 loss to Cartersville in the Class AA championship game. The Bulldogs have eight quarterfinals appearances since 1987 with their most recent coming in 2019, a narrow 17-16 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian.
Their head coach also knows a thing or two about playoff success. Rance Gillespie, now in his fifth season in Hartwell (28-26 overall at the school), served as head coach at powerhouse Valdosta from 2010 to 2015 and won a region title with the Wildcats in 2011.
Prior to that, he enjoyed enormous success at Peach County. From 2001 to 2006, the Trojans won four region titles, made three state finals appearances and won state championships in 2005 and 2006.
The Hart County offense is directed by junior quarterback Austen Whitworth, who can and will throw the ball when needed. However, it's the running game that really makes the Bulldog offense go.
Senior J.L. Lackey (5-11, 205) has racked up 1,220 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, despite playing in just six games, while sophomore speedster Nomi Moore (5-6, 150) is a nice change-of-pace back that is just 60 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards himself this year.
Some of the lineman Ringgold will likely face on both sides of the ball will include seniors Garrett Burton (6-0, 275) and Kanye Fouch (6-3, 265), along with imposing junior Derrick Clark (6-6, 275).
On defense, Akins said he was impressed with senior linebacker Jairicus Moore (6-0, 230) and linebacker Jamir Rucker, a sophomore. He added that the Bulldogs would also be tough up front with seniors Jay Merritt and Lametris Verdell and that the secondary, led by senior Malachi Kelley (6-0, 180), is very athletic.
"They run a college offense that can really put you in some predicaments, so they're probably going to get some yardage," Akins stated. "However, I think our kids have studied enough film and are good enough to where we can hopefully stop their speed. Our defense has been a big strength for us and I think they'll step up.
"I know our defensive coaches will have it schemed up and, offensively, we've got to control the ball a little bit, move it, and not get stymied in the red zone like we did last week."
Akins also mentioned the Tigers' kicking game and said he feels good about it as senior Landon Eaker has turned in an all-star-caliber year.
Like any team at this point in the season, Ringgold has some players dealing with some nagging injuries, though several are hoping to play in the game. The veteran coach added that some junior varsity players have also been brought up to add some depth at various spots.
The two teams have met in the playoffs in volleyball and in baseball in recent years, but this will be the first time the Tigers and Bulldogs have squared off on the gridiron.
The winner of this game will face Region 2 No. 4 seed Jackson or Region 4 champion Thomson in the second round.