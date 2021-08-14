Just over a week after shutting out Gordon Lee in a scrimmage, the Ringgold Tigers did the same thing to the Trojans' season-opening opponent.
The Blue-and-White coasted to a 36-0 scrimmage win over Dade County in front of the home fans at Don Patterson Field on Friday night. Ringgold will now await their own season opener, which will be August 27 at Heritage.
The Tigers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter against the Wolverines.
Kori Dumas put Ringgold on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run and Landon Eaker booted a field goal with 6:28 to go in the quarter, increasing the lead by three points. The Tigers found paydirt again with 48 seconds left in the period on a long touchdown pass. Mason Parker's throw hit off a receiver's hands, but fell right into the waiting, welcoming arms of Malachi Hill, who turned on the jets and outran a Dade defender for 50 yards to complete the improbable touchdown.
Ringgold would get on the board again with 5:21 gone in the third quarter. Peyton Williams took a handoff to the left side and sprinted 21 yards to make it 24-0. It would turn out to be the last score for the varsity team as the two sides played back-ups and JV players in the fourth.
Ringgold would get the better of the final period of play. Elijah Eaker scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 9:11 remaining and then, with 1:14 to go, Brayden Boyd had a highlight-reel 6-yard run as he spun away from three would-be tacklers at the 1-yard line and waltzed into the end zone.
Parker had 138 yards passing in the first three quarters. Hill led the way with 69 yards receiving and Jordan Wideman picked up 41 yards through the air. On the ground, Williams ran for 101 yards, Dumas went for 82 and Kishaun Taylor ran three times for 54 yards.