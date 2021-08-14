Quarterback Ethan Waters connected with Chris Maddeaux on a 19-yard touchdown pass with just 43 seconds, allowing Ridgeland to forge a 6-6 tie with LaFayette in the final preseason scrimmage for both teams Friday night at Bowers and Painter Field.
The fourth-quarter scoring strike was the only touchdown scored by either team in the scrimmage. LaFayette's six points came on a pair of first-half field goals by Jacob Brown.
Defense ruled the night on both sides. Ridgeland managed just 178 yards of offense with 117 of those yards coming on 41 rushing attempts. Meanwhile, LaFayette had 26 carries for 63 yards, while Jaylon Ramsey passed for 85 yards.
The Ramblers' revamped defense had four sacks in the first half and recovered four Ridgeland fumbles, the first of which led to the Ramblers' first three points of the night.
The Panthers' third play from scrimmage resulted in what was ruled a backward pass and Cody Davis was able to pounce on the loose pigskin at the Ridgeland 6. However, the Panthers' defense bowed its neck and forced the Ramblers to settle for a 22-yard field goal just three minutes into the contest.
Ridgeland took the ball at their own 20 and drove it all the way to LaFayette 8-yard line. The march was highlighted by a 35-yard jet sweep by Darrian Burks.
However, at the end of a 15-yard run by Ashton Turner, LaFayette defensive back Jacob Zwiger was able to pop the ball free from Turner's grasp and Teddy Ownby recovered to thwart the drive.
The two defenses continued to take turns making big plays for the rest of the half. Ross Martin had a pair of sacks, while Davis and Lane White both added one each for the Ramblers. Meanwhile, Ridgeland linebacker Phillip Mason was able to stop a LaFayette receiver a yard short of a first down early in the third quarter and he ended LaFayette's penultimate first-half possession with a pick at the Ridgeland 43-yard line.
But after the Ramblers forced a punt, LaFayette would get the ball back at its own 29-yard line with 1:07 to go. Zwiger made three tough catches in the next five plays, including a 32-yard, fourth-down haul in the waning seconds. Ramsey was able spike the ball and stop the clock with 0.5 left on the scoreboard before Brown knocked home a 37-yarder at the buzzer, giving LaFayette a 6-0 halftime lead.
The Ramblers opened the third quarter with two explosive plays. Dawson Pendergrass hauled in a 30-yard catch from Ramsey and Trey Taylor made a nice cutback at the line to go 24 yards and move the ball to the Ridgeland 24. But linebacker Jonathan Woodall blitzed off the end to take down Ramsey for a 9-yard loss on the next play and LaFayette eventually turned the ball over on downs with 8:08 left to play in the third.
LaFayette would stop Ridgeland's next drive with a fumble recovery near midfield, but that possession would end on a missed 33-yard field goal attempt by Brown, giving the Panthers a new set of downs at the 20 with just under four minutes to play in the quarter.
Judd Anderson completed passes to Levi Millsaps and Jeb Broome to move the ball across the 50 before he scampered 15 yards on a keeper to move the ball to the LaFayette 31. However, a fumbled snap two plays later was recovered by defensive tackle Coy Pendergrass as the Ramblers once again ended a Panther threat.
The junior varsity and freshman players played the fourth quarter. After forcing a three-and-out, Ridgeland had a nice 11-play drive that went 67 yards, but the Rambler defense would come up with a fourth-down stop from the 8-yard line to get the ball back for the offense with just 2:41 remaining.
Unable to pick up a first down that might have ended the game, LaFayette had to punt it away from deep in its own territory and Ridgeland would take over at the Rambler 36 with 1:33 to go.
Waters kept the ball himself on runs of 13 and 4 yards to move it to the 19 with under a minute to play. Then, facing second-and-6, he lofted a ball towards the corner of the endzone and hit Maddeaux in stride with 43 seconds left on the clock. The extra point was missed and the game would end in a tie.
Ramsey completed just 6 of 15 passes and rushed for just 38 yards on 15 carries has he found the going tough against an aggressive Ridgeland defense. Trey Taylor finished with 30 yards on three carries, while Zwiger led the receivers with four grabs for 54 yards.
Among the varsity starters, Turner had nine carries for 24 yards and Chase Watkins picked up 20 yards on four carries for the Panthers. Aiden Russell carried five times in the fourth quarter for 25 yards.
Anderson was 4 of 4 in the air for 42 yards, while the touchdown pass was the only pass Waters attempted in the final quarter.
Ridgeland will open the regular season next week on the road at East Forsyth. It will be the first game in history for the Class AAA Broncos, while LaFayette will have another week to prepare for their season-opener at Model on Aug. 27.
Kicks, punts and kickoffs were not live during Friday's scrimmage and officials were able to use discretion to stop plays early to protect the quarterbacks.
Read more on this game in the Aug. 18 edition of the Walker County Messenger.