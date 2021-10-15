The reigning Region 7-AAAA champion Cedartown Bulldogs looked every bit of it on Friday night as they shut down the visiting Ridgeland Panthers in a 50-6 win on Homecoming.
Cedartown scored four touchdowns and a safety in the opening quarter to take a 30-0 lead and never looked back, facing a short field each time on offense in the first half and going into halftime up 50-0.
The hosts put in their second string and back-up players with about five minutes left in the second quarter as the Bulldogs led 43-0 and the head coaches agreed to a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Junior running back Harlem Diamond touched the ball three times and scored each time, twice on the first play of a drive. Diamond had touchdown runs of 51, 2 and 44 yards for a total of 97 yards.
Ridgeland (1-7, 0-3) avoided a shutout with a last-ditch effort in the fourth quarter as the Panthers were able to move the ball down the field and score on a 20-yard run by freshman Demetri Bates.
Ridgeland finished with 79 total yards of offense, with 65 yards rushing and 14 yards passing. Anderson was 5-of-13 with no interceptions. Cedartown (6-1, 3-0), meanwhile, rushed for 301 yards and had 344 yards total.
The Panthers won the turnover battle with an interception by Jakobe Turner in the first quarter and two fumble recoveries in the second half, the last of which led to their lone score of the game.
Both Ridgeland and Cedartown will be off next week before heading into the last two weeks of the regular season. Ridgeland will return to action on Oct. 29 by hosting Northwest Whitfield, while Cedartown will be on the road at Central-Carroll.