The Ridgeland Panthers suffered their first 7-AAAA loss of the season on Friday night with a 56-12 set back to region-leading Cedartown at Bowers and Painter Field.
Ridgeland trailed 34-0 after three quarters before getting on the board with 12 points in the final period.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Ridgeland (1-6, 1-1) will have a very important region game this Saturday at Pickens (5:30 p.m.). The Dragons (2-4, 0-1) had to postpone their game with Central-Carroll on Friday.