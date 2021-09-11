The Calhoun Yellow Jackets scored the first six times they had the football and rolled to a 56-7 win over Ridgeland in a non-region game in Rossville on Friday.
Senior quarterback Christian Lewis threw four first-half touchdowns and senior wide receiver Cole Speer ran in two more as the visitors scored their first touchdown less than two minutes into the game and never looked back, taking a 42-0 halftime lead.
The Jackets would add two more scores late in the fourth quarter led by backup quarterbacks Trey Townsend and Andrew Purdy.
Ridgeland would get in the endzone late in the final period on a short scoring run by Malachi Hutchinson with Bryan Ojeda booted the extra point.
The Panthers (1-3) will be back on the road next Friday night for a battle at Cass.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Mike Tenney of the Calhoun Times contributed to this story.