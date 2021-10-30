A 300-yard passing game by quarterback Owen Brooker and a 28-point second quarter were just too much for the Ridgeland Panthers to overcome on Friday night as they ended up on the wrong end of a 49-21 decision to Northwest Whitfield in a Region 7-AAAA game at Bowers and Painter Field.
Brooker, the junior signal-caller, passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He finished the night 16 of 25 for 331 yards. Brayden Morrison was his top target with 113 yards on five catches. Ray Morrison had two catches for 65 yards and Braxton Floyd hauled in three passes for 58 yards.
Northwest opened the game with a quick six-play, 80-yard drive that took just 1:04 off the clock. Brooker hit Brayden Morrison on a 32-yard touchdown pass to get the first score of the night.
But Ridgeland senior Darrian Burks electrified the crowd with an 83-yard return of the ensuing kickoff. Setting up shop at the Bruins' 8-yard line, Ashton Turner ran for five yards before scoring on a 3-yard run. Gage Kohl added the extra point to tie the score with just over three minutes gone in the game.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs in their opponents' territory on their next possessions and the game went to the second quarter deadlocked, 7-7.
However, it wouldn't stay tied very long.
The Bruins' quick-strike offense needed just four plays to cover 65 yards and Brooker got his second TD pass of the half on a 20-yd throw to Hudson Gray on a skinny post.
Just over three minutes later, Dominique Smith picked off a Judd Anderson pass and Northwest marched 54 yards in six plays with Cameron Collins finding the end zone on a tough 1-yard run with 5:47 left in the half.
A high snap on a Panther punt gave the Bruins outstanding field position on their next drive. Brayden Morrison hauled in a 45-yard pass before running back Adrian Reyes muscled his way for a 2-yard score.
Northwest tacked on one more touchdown before the half ended. Following a Ridgeland punt, Brooker engineered a three-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ray Morrison with 1:14 left on the clock.
However, it would be the Panthers who put up the final points of the half. A big 22-yard run by Turner on third down moved the ball the Ridgeland 48 and, on the very next play, Chase Watkins took a handoff before setting his feet and launching deep ball toward Burks. The senior made the catch and shook off a tackle before completing the 52-yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked and Northwest went into the locker room with a 35-13 lead.
The only score of the third quarter came with 2:18 left on the clock as Gray got loose on a jet sweep and raced 50 yards make it 42-13. The Bruins added one final score early in the fourth on a 17-yard touchdown run by Collins.
But to Ridgeland credit, they refused to roll over. They answered the Northwest score with one of their own, covering 64 yards in nine plays.
Anderson completed a 22-yard pass to Wyatt Blevins on a fourth-and-10 play to keep the drive going and he capped the drive by throwing a frozen rope to tight end Parker Metcalf in between two defenders. Metcalf was able to make a great grab on the ball and get into the end zone, while Watkins followed up with a tough conversion run for what turned out to be the final points of the game with 3:08 remaining.
"I was proud of them," said Ridgeland head coach Kip Klein, who announced earlier in the week that he would be stepping down at the end of the season. "They never gave up. Not one time all night did they give up."
Northwest finished with 183 yards on the ground, including a team-high 68 yards on seven carries by Collins.
Turner had 13 carries for 67 yards for the Panthers. Watkins added 16 carries for 66 yards and Burks picked up 53 yards on eight rushing attempts. Anderson was 6 of 13 for 24 yards in the air, while Watkins completed both passes he threw for 74 yards. Burks was the leading receiver with two catches for 60 yards.
Northwest (6-3, 3-1) will close out the regular season at Pickens next Friday, while Ridgeland (1-8, 0-4) will finish up the season at home next Friday night against Central-Carroll.