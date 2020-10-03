The Ridgeland Panthers fell to 0-5 on the season with a 42-14 home loss to the Class AAAAA Cass Colonels, who are now 5-0 for the first time since 2004.
Judd Anderson had a touchdown pass to Ke'Sean Eubanks, while Javier Jordan added a long touchdown run for the Panthers.
No other information was available as of press time.
Ridgeland will be off this next Friday before jumping into Region 7-AAAA play at home against Heritage (3-2) on Oct. 16.
