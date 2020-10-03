Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers fell to 0-5 on the season with a 42-14 home loss to the Class AAAAA Cass Colonels, who are now 5-0 for the first time since 2004.

Judd Anderson had a touchdown pass to Ke'Sean Eubanks, while Javier Jordan added a long touchdown run for the Panthers.

No other information was available as of press time.

Ridgeland will be off this next Friday before jumping into Region 7-AAAA play at home against Heritage (3-2) on Oct. 16.

Read more on this game in Wednesday's Walker County Messenger and Catoosa County News.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

