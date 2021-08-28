A short-handed Ridgeland roster gave up 21 first-quarter points and dropped a 49-0 decision to Class AAAAAA Dalton Friday night at historic Harmon Field.
The Catamounts got a 34-yard TD run from junior running back Tyson Greenwade on their first play from scrimmage. Then, following a big punt return that gave the home team the ball inside the redzone, quarterback Brady Pendley lofted a jump ball to Karim Page in the endzone for a 5-yard score. Greenwade added a 4-yard TD run to make it 210 with 46 seconds left in the opening stanza.
A Ridgeland turnover on a bad snap set up shop for the Catamounts once more and a 16-yard post pattern catch by Journey Boston extended the lead to 28-0 in the second quarter. Another fumble inside the Ridgeland 5-yard line was converted into another quick score on a 4-yard keeper by Pendley and the Panthers' third fumble of the night, this time at their own 26, helped set up a 10-yard run by Boston to add to the lead.
The final score of the half and of the game came with 1:01 left on the clock as Greenwade bounced to the outside and outran the Ridgeland defense for a 27-yard scoring scamper.
Ridgeland's best scoring chance came in the second half as they moved the ball inside the Dalton 5-yard line, only to eventually be turned away on a fourth-and-1 play by the Dalton defense.
Chase Watkins ran 15 times for 83 yards for the Panthers. Austyn Acuff had 11 yards on two carries and Demetri Bates had 10 yards on three carries. Ethan Waters, pressed into duty under center, completed 1 of 2 passes for four yards.
Defensively, Phillip Mason had six total tackles with three going for a loss. Curtis Wells had seven total tackles and Darrian Burks had one stop for a loss.
Ridgeland (1-1) will travel to Ringgold next Friday for a battle with the Tigers, who won at Gilmer on Thursday night, 35-15, in their delayed season-opener.
Ryan Anderson of the Dalton Daily Citizen-News contributed to this story.