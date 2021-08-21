For the first time since Oct. 5, 2018, the Ridgeland Panthers won a game via shutout.
The Black-and-White made the long drive to Gainesville on Friday night and spoiled the debut of the East Forsyth Broncos with a 19-0 victory.
East, who entered the GHSA this season as a Class AAA school, was playing its very first football game as a program.
Judd Anderson found receiver Jeb Broome on a long scoring pass to get the Panthers on the board and running back Ashton Turner had two touchdown runs, one in each half, to help Ridgeland to the win.
No further details on the game were available as of press time.
Before Friday, Ridgeland's last shutout came on Oct. 5, 2018 in a 49-0 home win over Cross Keys. Their previous road shutout was a 49-0 win at Southeast Whitfield on Nov. 3, 2017 and fans have to go all the way back to Aug. 29, 2009 and a 42-0 win at Gordon Lee to find the last time the Panthers opened a new season with a shutout.
Ridgeland (1-0) should have a tougher test on its hands next week when they travel to historic Harmon Field to face Dalton, who lost its opener to Calhoun, 42-35, on Friday. The Panthers' first home game this season will be against those same Yellow Jackets on Sept. 10.
Information from the Georgia High School Football Historians' Association (ghsfha.org) was used in this story.