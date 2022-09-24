Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers trailed 14-6 after one quarter, but gave up 17 points in the second and went on to a 37-6 loss at Bremen in a Region 6-AAA game on Friday.

No further information from the game was available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

