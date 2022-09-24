FOOTBALL: Ridgeland drops road game to Bremen By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Ridgeland Panthers trailed 14-6 after one quarter, but gave up 17 points in the second and went on to a 37-6 loss at Bremen in a Region 6-AAA game on Friday.No further information from the game was available as of press time.Ridgeland (0-5, 0-2) will be back home next Friday to face LFO. It will mark the first regular season meeting between the Panthers and the Warriors since 2009. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022 New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Elton John gives White House performance, receives medal 31 min ago Victim of online fraud? MintGenie explains how you can save your money 34 min ago Two 5-star rated bluechip funds failed to beat benchmark returns in 5 years 36 min ago NPS scheme: 5 latest rule changes that an account holder should know 36 min ago Life insurance rule: Minimum sum assured an investor need -- explained 36 min ago