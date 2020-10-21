After picking up their first region win of the season and their first overall victory of 2020 this past Friday night, the Ridgeland Panthers will have to wait a little longer to try and extend its winning streak.
Ridgeland High School announced on its Facebook page earlier this afternoon that their football game, scheduled for this Friday night, has been postponed at the request of Pickens High School.
The game has tentatively been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 6 at Pickens as both teams had off weeks slated for that night.
Ridgeland also announced that any tickets that have been purchased online through gofan.com for the Oct. 23 game will be honored on Nov. 6.
The Panthers' next game will be at home on Oct. 30 against Cedartown.