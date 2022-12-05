The Region 6-3A All-Region football awards were announced this past Thursday and the Catoosa-Walker County area was well represented.

Ringgold senior Trent Baldwin was named the region's Defensive Player of the Year, Gordon Lee senior Nate Dunfee was named as the Athlete of the Year, while LaFayette's Jaden Morris was named the senior Iron Man Award winner.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

