Jaylon Ramsey's breakout game as a primary running back couldn't have come at a better time for the LaFayette Ramblers, or at a worse time for the Murray County Indians.
Ramsey toted the rock 25 times for 210 yards and three touchdowns as the Orange-and-Black turned back the Indians, 28-12, in a Region 6-AAA victory at Jack King Stadium on Friday night.
The Indians led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but LaFayette scored its first touchdown of the night just 45 seconds into the second period. Both teams would add another score before the end of the half and the home team took a 14-12 lead into intermission.
The Ramblers' lead remained at two points after a scoreless third quarter, but that would change in the final stanza as LaFayette found the end zone two more times to put a big orange bow on a Homecoming victory.
Jacob Zwiger, coming off a four-touchdown performance the week before, picked up 46 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while quarterback Zach Barrett ran six times for 27 yards. Barrett also had 62 yards passing on 6 of 12 attempt and Sam Hall was the top target with two catches for 42 yards.
Dawson Pendergrass filled up the stat sheet on defense with three tackles, two assists, one pass breakup, one interception and one blocked kick. Jaden Morris forced a fumble and picked off a pass, while Ross Martin and Lane White each recorded a sack. Jacob Brown was a perfect 4 of 4 on extra points.
LaFayette (3-1, 2-0) will look to stay unbeaten in region play next Friday night as they travel to Adairsville for what should be a hard-hitting slugfest against the Tigers.