The University of the South is quickly becoming a popular destination for former northwest Georgia high school football standouts and the Purple Tigers picked up another signature on Wednesday, this one from Ringgold's Price Pennington.
"It feels great and I'm super excited," said Pennington, who said he expects to play running back at Sewanee. "It's going to be nice up there and I'm ready to get to work."
Pennington's versatility has been on display the past two seasons.
As a junior, he earned an All-Region (6-AAA) honorable mention nod by rushing 164 times for 622 yards to lead the Tigers’ ground attack. He added 34 carries for 149 yards and three scores this past fall, but also stepped in on the defensive line to record 30 tackles with eight going for a loss.
Those numbers earned him 6-AAA honorable mention honors once more, this time on the defensive side of the ball.
Pennington said the Purple Tigers reached out to him and he began communications with their offensive coordinator, leading up to his eventual signing.
"It was mainly about the academics and their programs up there," he explained. "They've got some amazing programs and their campus is amazing as well. I also love the coaching staff. It was nice and it felt like home."
Ringgold head coach Robert Akins said the senior could play on either side of the ball if needed.
"He can play running back or linebacker and he has great vision and power," Akins explained. "His effort, attitude and aggressiveness will be unmatched."
"Hopefully I'll be able to bring the power like always," Pennington added. "I just really want to help out wherever I can and wherever they need me and help get some yards. Whatever they want me to do, I'll be there for it."
Akins said that particular quote spoke volumes about Pennington's character.
"I can't say enough how proud I am of him and how badly he will be missed," the coach added. "He was an unselfish player who had as much character as he did football ability. He was always at every community service function we engaged in and was a great leader at those events."
Pennington said he plans to major in biology and minor in business.