The Ridgeland Panthers led 8-7 in the first quarter, but were shut out the rest of the way and dropped a 45-8 decision to Pickens in a Region 7-AAAA contest on Friday night at Bowers and Painter Field.
The lone touchdown for the Black-and-White came early in the first quarter as a long pass from Judd Anderson to tight end Parker Metcalf set up a 2-yard scoring run by Chase Watkins. A conversion attempt was successful.
However, the Dragons (4-2, 1-1) scored two more times in the opening stanza to take a 21-8 lead and added a second-quarter field goal to extend their advantage to 24-8 at intermission.
That's the way it would stay going into the fourth when the visitors erupted for three more touchdowns to blow the game open.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
