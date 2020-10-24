The Gordon Lee Trojans shook off the disappointment of last Friday's narrow two-point loss at Bowdon by scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half to run past Mount Zion-Carroll, 42-7, in a Region 6-A game Friday night in Chickamauga.
After rushing for 206 yards and a touchdown against the Red Devils, senior Cade Peterson scorched the Eagles for three rushing touchdowns and flirted with a school-record as he carried 14 times for 279 yards.
Peterson scored on a 2-yard run before burning Mt. Zion on scoring runs of 77 and 83 yards in the second half. He also made eight tackles on defense. Through seven games this season, Peterson has 1,039 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns.
Bo Rhudy had 15 carries for 45 yards and Brody Cobb picked up 36 yards on just two rushes, adding seven tackles, one assist and one sack on defense. Quarterback Blake Groce had a short touchdown run and completed his only pass attempt of the night to Jacob Neal for a 77-yard scoring strike.
Jackson Moore scored on a 1-yard dive as the Trojans picked up 385 yards rushing on 49 attempts. They finished the night with 462 total yards of offense in handing the Eagles (6-1, 1-1) their first region loss and their first loss of the season.
Kade Cowan paced the defense with 10 tackles and also recovered a fumble. Chandler Brown and Gabe Kirkendoll also recorded sacks, while Neal picked up an interception on defense.
Gordon Lee (6-1, 1-1) will not play again until Thursday night, Nov. 6 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta against region newcomer B.E.S.T. Academy.
The Gordon Lee single-game rushing record is 331 yards, set by Nootie Abbott over 40 years ago.