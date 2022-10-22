The Ringgold Tigers and the Ridgeland Panthers played 48 minutes of football on Friday night, but it was one 10-minute stretch of the first half that ultimately decided the game.
Ty Gilbert picked off a pass for Ringgold at the 7:51 mark of the first quarter and Peyton Williams scored on a 15-yard run with 10:07 left in the second.
In between, Williams scored three more touchdowns, Gilbert had another interception and Trent Baldwin recovered two Panther fumbles, including one in the end zone, and Ringgold took a 42-0 lead at halftime on its way to a 42-14 Region 6-AAA win at Bowers and Painter Field in Rossville.
Gilbert's first pick of the night came after both teams exchanged punt to begin the game and Williams scored on a 14-yard run one play later.
Ridgeland's very next play from its on 22 resulted in a high snap that bounced all the way into the end zone where Baldwin was able to corral it for six.
The Panthers appeared to have gotten on the board just two plays into their next possession, but Chase Watkins' 71-yard pass to Darrian Burks was wiped away by a penalty, and Gilbert's seventh career pick later got the ball back for the offense.
Following an incomplete pass and a five-yard Ridgeland penalty, Williams scored from 17 yards out, upping the lead to 21-0 with 4:27 left in the opening quarter.
The Ringgold defense forced a punt on Ridgeland's next possession and the Tigers overcame an early 15-yard penalty as they drove downfield. Williams scored again on a nifty 38-yard run just three plays into the second quarter.
Baldwin then came up with another fumble recovery after Ridgeland muffed the ensuing kickoff and Williams broke through an arm tackle at the line of scrimmage before scoring from 15 yards out to end another short three-play march.
Ringgold got on the board one final time before the half on a much more conventional 10-play, 78-yard drive that took more than 5:30 off the clock. Haddon Fries fought his way into the end zone on a 13-yard run with 2:08 left in the half and the Tigers headed to the locker room with a commanding 42-0 lead.
The second half was played with a running clock.
The Panthers were able to get on the board twice in the fourth, once on a 1-yard keeper by Watkins and once on an 81-yard pass from Watkins to Burks with 3:52 to play.
Seth Broadus had a sack for Ridgeland in the fourth quarter, while Hudson Moss came up with the third interception of the game for the Tiger defense.
Ringgold gained 246 total yards with 204 coming on the ground. Williams had eight carries for 107 yards to go with his four touchdowns - all in the first half - while Fries picked up 61 yards on 11 carries.
Ross Norman was 4 of 9 for 39 yards passing, while Isaac Talley was 1 of 3 for three yards in the second half. Gilbert had two catches for 19 yards and Braxton Holtcamp had one for 21, while Ross Burgess had one reception for three yards.
Watkins was 8 of 14 in the air for 144 yards, but was picked off three times for the Panthers. Burks had two catches for 88 yards and Carter Myers finished with five catches for 53 yards, while Watkins led the ground game with 38 yards on nine carries.
Ridgeland (0-8, 0-5) will make the short drive to play Gordon Lee next Friday night, while Ringgold (5-3, 4-1) will head up Battlefield Parkway to take on their oldest rival, LFO, knowing a potential home playoff game is within reach.
A victory over the Warriors next Friday, followed by a season-ending victory at Gordon Lee on Nov. 4, would make the Tigers no worse than the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs.
"It's exciting, but we have two pretty good football teams still to play," Ringgold head coach Robert Akins said. "LFO is much improved since beginning of the year and Gordon Lee was tied with Adairsville going into the fourth quarter tonight from what I heard, so we've got to get ready and focus on getting better every week. If we can get better every week, we'll feel good about what we're doing."