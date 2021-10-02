The Ridgeland Panthers outgained Heritage in total yards on Friday night, 395-346, but the Generals would score three touchdowns off three costly first-half fumbles and the Navy-and-Red opened 7-AAAA play with a 57-28 victory at Jeff Sims Field in the region opener for both teams.
Save for one big play, Heritage dominated the first half by scoring on all seven of its possession and piling up 30 points in the second period alone to storm out to a 44-6 lead at the break.
Quarterback Kaden Swope accounted for 183 yards of offense and five touchdowns in the first half. He scored on a 23-yard run after Ridgeland's first lost fumble and found J.D. Black on an 8-yard touchdown on a slant pass following the Panthers' second turnover of the night.
Ridgeland temporarily stunned the Generals with a 69-yard dime from Judd Anderson to a streaking Darrian Burks that cut the Heritage lead to 14-6 with 1:30 left in the opening quarter. However, the Generals responded with an eight-play, 75-yard march, capped by a 5-yard TD run by Swope with 9:20 left before halftime.
The junior followed up on the next Heritage possession with a 30-yard TD run and he added a 27-yard scoring sprint just 27 seconds later after Ridgeland lost its third fumble of the half. A 15-yard Ridgeland penalty on the PAT try was assessed on the ensuing kickoff and Heritage's Anderson Britton recovered his own onside kick to help set up an 11-yard TD run by Paxton McCrary with 3:15 left before intermission.
The Panthers came up short on a fake punt attempt with 1:05 left and Britton added a 30-yard field goal to end the half.
But any fans that may have left the game early missed the aerial show that Ridgeland put on in the third quarter.
After forcing a Heritage punt, quarterback-turned-fullback Chase Watkins took a handoff before squaring up his shoulder and finding Burks on a deep go-route. The play resulted in a 66-yard TD pass and Watkins would add the 2-point conversion on a run.
An errant snap by the Generals on the very next play from scrimmage gave the ball back to the Panthers and Anderson connected on four straight passes, the final one going to Levi Millsaps on an 8-yard fade route for another score.
Heritage punted it away again just two minutes later and Anderson and Burks created even more magic with a 70-yard strike. Ashton Turner tacked on a conversion run and Ridgeland had suddenly made it a two-score game, 44-28, with just under three minutes to play in the third period.
However, that would be as close as the Panthers got the rest of the way.
Swope broke two tackles before picking up 30 yards on a third-down run and McCrary ran for 18 more before he finished off the drive with a 4-yard burst. A sack by Evan Wingrove and an incomplete pass on a fake punt attempt gave the Generals another short field and they put the game away on a 9-yard TD run by Julian Sexton with 9:41 to play.
Swope finished with 11 carries for 125 yards and went 7 of 9 in the air for 104 yards to seven different receivers. McCrary picked up 79 yards rushing on 12 carries and Sexton added 40 yards on 10 attempts.
Anderson had one of his best nights as Ridgeland's quarterback, going 18 of 24 for 242 yards and three scores, though he was picked off once late in the game. Watkins' TD throw gave the Panthers 308 yards in the air, while Burks had six catches for 188 yards. Turner had a team-best 38 yards rushing on six carries, and Watkins had 24 yards rushing and a team-high 47 receiving.
Heritage (3-1, 1-0) will have another tough task on its hands next Friday with a road game at Central-Carroll, while Ridgeland (1-5, 0-1) will welcome in Pickens from Homecoming as they look to build on Friday's offensive performance.