The triple option.
According to some, it's a football relic, gone the way of the single wing, the drop-kick and analog clocks on the scoreboards.
But in a small handful of places around the state, it's still being used and being used with great success.
Marist has been a powerhouse for decades by running it under head coach Alan Chadwick and the War Eagles have amassed nearly 400 victories for Chadwick in just over 36 years, and for well over 50 years, the triple option has been a staple of Gordon Lee's second-round opponent, the Commerce Tigers. The two teams will clash in Commerce this Friday night in a battle of 10-1 teams.
Commerce began running the formation under Coach Ray Lamb (the father of former Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb and the man for whom the current Commerce stadium is named) back in the mid-60s and the tradition was passed to former head coach Steve Savage and eventually to current head coach Michael Brown.
In 95 years of football, Commerce has 18 region titles, including this season's 8-A title (their first region crown since 2003). Since 1972, the Tigers have missed the postseason just five times, the last coming in 1996. Lamb directed the Tigers to a state championship in 1981 and Savage earned one in 2000.
This season, Commerce is averaging over 320 yards a game on the ground and is enjoying a current eight-game winning streak. Their only blemish this season was a 24-7 loss at Athens Academy on Sept. 18 in a game in which they were held to just 67 yards of offense.
In Commerce's 10 wins, they are scoring 40.4 points a game and allowing just 14.2 a contest. By comparison, Gordon Lee has scored 43.1 points a game in its 10 victories and given up 12.6 a game in those contests.
While the Trojans are in the midst of the program's fifth season all-time with 10 or more wins, Commerce has averaged nine wins a year since Brown took over in 2013. He guided the Tigers to state semifinal appearances in 2014 and 2015 and quarterfinal appearances in 2016 and 2018.
Diminutive quarterback Trey Huff runs the show, while carries will also come from freshman Sammy Brown, senior Tyelon Brock, junior Dreylan Martin, senior Michael Sherman and senior Elijah Burns.
Like Gordon Lee, a Commerce pass is a rarity, but seniors Shawn Cunningham and Gaven Dawley are accomplished receivers when they do go to the air and the Tigers also have a potential matchup problem with 6-4, 225-pound pass-catcher Jake Frates.
Up front, the Tigers are not the biggest, but use their size and agility well in their blocking schemes. Seniors Bo Childers (6-4, 235), William Suber (6-4, 230), Payton Freeman (6-0, 225) and Chauncey Jackson (6-0, 260), along with junior Mason Gaddis (6-0, 240), anchor an experienced unit.
Many of those same names play along the defensive line, along with Eryck Diaz, while Burns and Sherman, along with seniors Jack Fagan and Gray Holbrook give the Tigers four formidable linebackers. Martin, Cunningham and Brock are leaders in the secondary.
Diaz is also the place-kicker and booted a 44-yarder in their first-round playoff win. It was second-longest field goal in school history.
Commerce scored 17 points in the final nine minutes of the second quarter Friday night and built a 24-0 lead on their way to a 52-20 win over Manchester. Like Gordon Lee, it was the most points ever scored by a Commerce team in the postseason.
Manchester did pile up 20 points in a 15-minute span of the second half to cut the Tigers' lead to 38-20 before the home team regained control of the game in the fourth.
Six different players scored for the Tigers, including two TD's from Martin, a 33-yard scoring run by Burns and a touchdown run from Huff, who also hit Cunningham on a 12-yard TD pass. Holbrook scored for the Commerce defense after recovering a bad Manchester snap in the endzone. Brown led the way with 133 of the Tigers' 352 rushing yards and Brock added 70.
Gordon Lee and Commerce have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat and on the softball field in recent years, but the two schools have met on the gridiron just once. That came in a memorable first-round game in the 2007 playoffs.
The Trojans, trailing by one, got a field goal by Paden Harris on an untimed down, following a defensive penalty on the Tigers on what would have been the final play of the game. Harris' kick split the uprights to give Gordon Lee a dramatic 16-14 victory in Chickamauga.
The winner of Friday's game will get either Region 4 runner-up Wilcox County (9-2) or Region 2 champion and defending state champion Irwin County (8-3).