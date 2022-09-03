A 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Isaiah Foster on the final play of the opening half took the momentum away from the Ringgold Tigers and the Northwest Whitfield Bruins would go on to a 30-17 victory Friday night in Tunnel Hill.
It was all Northwest early on as they jumped out to a 16-0 lead. Grant Holder kicked a 33-yard field goal on the opening possession and Hudson Gray hauled in a 52-yard scoring pass from Owen Brooker with just under five minutes to go in the opening period.
Braxton Floyd scored the first of his two touchdowns less than a minute into the second quarter. He grabbed a 5-yard TD pass from Brooker to add to the lead and the margin would stay 16-0 throughout most second quarter.
But with one minute left before halftime, Ty Gilbert caught a 23-yard touchdown pass. Then, after a quick three-and-out and a shanked punt by the Bruins, Gilbert scored on a 31-yard reception with nine seconds remaining on the clock, which pulled the Tigers within two points of the lead at 16-14.
However, Foster's big play swung the momentum right back to the home team going into the locker room. Then, after a scoreless third quarter, Floyd caught a 29-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth, upping the score to 30-14.
The Tigers refused to fold, but the only points they were able to muster the rest of the way was a 24-yard Connor Niswonger field goal with 8:29 left in the game.
Brooker, the four-year senior starter, went 28 of 37 in the air for 303 yards and four touchdowns and was picked off one time. The Bruins also collected 93 yards rushing on 37 attempts.
Senior Ross Norman, getting his first-ever start at quarterback in place of the injured Garrett Edgar (lower body), completed 13 of 29 passes for 200 yards and two scores with one interception.
Peyton Williams ran the ball 13 times for 93 yards, while Haddon Fries had eight carries for 38 yards. Gilbert recorded 54 yards on two catches and Kishaun Taylor had two catches for 56 yards. Bryce Hart had four tackles for loss among his nine stops, while Bryson Bethune also had nine tackles.
Ringgold will be back at Don Patterson field this coming Friday night to face another stern test as undefeated Gilmer (3-0) will make the trip over from Ellijay. The Bobcats are coming off a 36-0 shellacking of Murray County on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.