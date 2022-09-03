Ringgold Tigers

A 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Isaiah Foster on the final play of the opening half took the momentum away from the Ringgold Tigers and the Northwest Whitfield Bruins would go on to a 30-17 victory Friday night in Tunnel Hill.

It was all Northwest early on as they jumped out to a 16-0 lead. Grant Holder kicked a 33-yard field goal on the opening possession and Hudson Gray hauled in a 52-yard scoring pass from Owen Brooker with just under five minutes to go in the opening period.

