Ridgeland Panthers

North Cobb Christian overcame a slow start, scoring 20 unanswered points and defeating Class AAA Ridgeland, 20-7, on Friday at Jacob Dennis Field.

After defeating Christian Heritage 21-14 last Friday, the Eagles improved to 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

