North Cobb Christian overcame a slow start, scoring 20 unanswered points and defeating Class AAA Ridgeland, 20-7, on Friday at Jacob Dennis Field.
After defeating Christian Heritage 21-14 last Friday, the Eagles improved to 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season.
Leading 13-7 midway through the third quarter and Ridgeland (0-1) at the Eagles' 32-yard line driving to take the lead, North Cobb Christian put the game away for good.
Jacob Cruz intercepted a pass and took it 50 yards to the Panthers’ 33. Eight plays later, Brock Parker capped off the drive with a 4-yard pass to Brayden Williby to give North Cobb Christian a 20-7 lead.
The Eagles' defense put on a dominating effort thanks to a relenting pass-rush that sacked Ridgeland quarterback Ethan Waters seven times.
Nothing seemed to go right for most of the first half for the Eagles. Two lost fumbles, a blocked field goal and a 38-yard first-quarter touchdown pass from Waters to Darrian Burks put North Cobb Christian in an early hole.
Midway through the second quarter, the Eagles finally got things going and never looked back.
A 25-yard catch by Cruz from Matty Go to cut the lead to 7-6.
On the very next possession, North Cobb Christian forced a short Ridgeland punt from deep in their own territory, and Jadin Coates’ 20-yard return set the Eagles up at the Panthers’ 27. On the very next play, Coates finished the deal with a 27-yard touchdown run to give Eagles a 13-7 halftime lead they would not relinquish.
Coates finished with 104 hard-earned yards on 14 carries despite feeling ill.
Ridgeland will play at home next Friday night against 1-1 North Murray.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.