The Model Blue Devils (1-1) overcame a 13-point second-half deficit on the road Friday night to earn a hard-fought 21-20 win over the LaFayette Ramblers.
Model jumped out front early, converting a 36-yard opening drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Sam Silver. The PAT by Jonathan Ogle made it 7-0. The drive was set up by Luke Holtzendorf’s 44-yard return on the opening kickoff.
LaFayette came back late in the first period with Jamario Clements taking a handoff and sprinting 82 yards for a touchdown. The PAT, however, was wide left and left the score at 7-6.
The Ramblers (0-1) went ahead 13-7 when Jacob Moses picked up a fumble and barreled in from 20 yards out. The PAT by Kevin Kremb gave LaFayette the lead and Brent Minor would preserve the halftime advantage with a late interception.
Late in the third quarter, Rambler quarterback Jaylon Ramsey ran the ball in from nine yards out, and the point after by Kremb put the Ramblers up 20-7 with 2:18 left in the period.
However, Model made the fourth quarter their own. Joseph Wallace ran in a 6-yard touchdown as the PAT closed the gap to 20-14. Then, as the Devils' defense forced a LaFayette punt, Richmond Sims took it back 48 yards down the left sideline to tie the game and Ogle’s PAT put Model up 21-20 with 8:40 to go.
A fourth-and-long pass fell incomplete on the Ramblers' final possession and the Model offense ran out the clock to earn their first win of 2020.
LaFayette will travel to county rival Gordon Lee this Friday. The Trojans are 2-0 following wins over Dade County (50-28) and LFO (29-15) to start the season.