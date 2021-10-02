One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in all of Class A Public showed why he has that reputation on Friday night.
Junior Robert McNeal accounted for 314 of Bowdon's 415 yards of offense and had a part in all five touchdowns as the Bowdon Red Devils moved to 2-0 in Region 6-A with a 38-15 win at Gordon Lee on Friday night.
McNeal was a very efficient 13 of 16 in the air for 243 yards with three TD passes, while he added 71 yards and two more scores on nine carries.
He opened the scoring with 2:54 left in the first quarter with a 38-yard scoring strike to Gage Stephens, while Douglas Bell kicked the first of five extra points to give Bowdon (4-1 overall) a 7-0 lead. McNeal went on to get his first rushing TD of the night from a yard out on the final play of the opening stanza.
The Trojans (3-3, 0-1) answered with a score of their own as Holt Roberts got into the endzone from eight yards out and Montgomery Kephart's PAT pulled Gordon Lee to within seven points of the lead. However, McNeal punched in another score from a yard out with 1:27 left in the half to stake the Red Devils to a 21-7 advantage at intermission.
Bowdon added to its lead with 10 more points in the third quarter. McNeal found Will Rainwater for a 52-yard score just 56 seconds into the second half, and Bell booted a 22-yard chip-shot field goal with 4:30 left in the period. McNeal tossed one final TD pass, a 3-yarder to Asher Christopher, with 9:15 left in the game to cap Bowdon's scoring.
Gordon Lee got the final score of the night with 5:49 remaining as Conner Whitman threw a 21-yard TD pass to Zane Blaylock. Roberts caught a conversion pass from Robert Henson for two final points.
The Trojans finished with 274 yards of total offense, 199 on the ground, as Roberts had 15 carries for a career-high 110 yards. Nate Dunfee ran the ball 13 times, but was limited to just 42 yards. Whitman was 3 of 5 in the air for 75 yards, 44 on one pass to Henson, while Tyler Forester had the other catch, good for 10 yards.
Whitman and Penn Askew had 10 total tackles apiece. Whitman had eight solo stops and Askew finished with six, while Kade Cowan had seven total stops, all solo.
Gordon Lee will continue 6-A play next week with a road game at Mt. Zion.