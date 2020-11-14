The Heritage Generals gave their playoff chances a boost on Friday night with a 23-7 victory at Pickens.
With the win, Heritage moved to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 7-AAAA, while dropping the Dragons to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the region standings.
Pickens led 7-0 after the first quarter. Their lone touchdown came on an 11-yard run by Devin Hand.
However, the Generals would strike twice late in the half to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room. Paxton McCrary ran one in from three yards out and Logan Lowe put the Generals in front after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from Nick Hanson.
Heritage would get a safety in the third quarter as a high snap on a Pickens punt attempt deep in its own territory sailed over the punter's head and out of bounds to increase the Generals' lead to 16-7. The Navy-and-Red tacked on one final score before the quarter ended as McCrary found the endzone from a yard out.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Heritage will close out the regular season at home next Friday night against Cedartown. The Bulldogs clinched the region championship with a 34-7 victory over Central-Carroll on Friday.