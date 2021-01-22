Post-season honors for the 2020 high school football season continue to roll in and the Catoosa-Walker Dream Team Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year have more things to add to their resumes.
Gordon Lee senior running back Cade Peterson was named All-State first team in the Class A Public School Division by the Atlanta Journal and Constitution and by Recruit Georgia, while Heritage senior linebacker Zach Brown was a first team pick in Class AAAA by Recruit Georgia.
Eleven other gridiron standouts from the two-county area were selected for honorable mention status.
Gordon Lee senior Michael Akins was an honorable mention pick by the AJC and Recruit Georgia for Class A Public, while Recruit Georgia also named senior Jacob Neal to the honorable mention list in the classification.
The rest of the standouts were all honorable mention picks by Recruit Georgia.
In Class AAA, senior Jamario Clements and junior Jaylon Ramsey were tabbed from LaFayette, while Ringgold was represented by juniors Kyle White and Marcus Fortson.
And in Class AAAA, senior Jonathan Washburn, junior Anderson Britton and sophomore Kaden Swope were all named from Heritage, as were senior Jeremiah Turner and junior Jacob Klein of Ridgeland.