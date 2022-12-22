Postseason football honors have begun rolling in and a handful of players from Catoosa and Walker earned All-State status from the website RecruitGeorgia.com earlier this week.
LFO's Bryson Sullivan was the only player selected to the first team from our local two-county area. Sullivan was named first team as a punter in Class 3A after averaging 45 yards on 45 punts this past season with a long of 66 yards.
Sullivan also had 15 touchbacks on 34 kickoffs and was 18 of 22 on extra point attempts, while going 1 of 2 on field goals. He also caught 11 passes for 147 yards.
His teammate Payton Simpson was selected to the honorable mention team for Class 3A, along with LaFayette's Jacob Brown, Gordon Lee's Nate Dunfee, Ridgeland's Kain Brown and the Ringgold trio of Trent Baldwin, Peyton Williams and Clint Carlock.
Region 6 was also represented on the first team by Adairsville running back Chris Roper and Bremen offensive lineman Cayden Sweatt.
Other honorable mention selections from the region included Bobby Campbell, Ethan Blome, Kymoni Pullum and James Foster of Adairsville, A.J. Sanders of Bremen, and Kace Kinnamon, Manny Dominguez, Logan Fowler and Robbie Wiggins of Coahulla Creek.
In Class 4A, Heritage's Tyler Cheatwood, Max Owens and Bryce Travillian were named to the honorable mention squad.
Region 7 had five first team selections, four coming from state runner-up Cedartown. That quartet included running back Harlem Diamond, fullback Patrick Gardner, offensive lineman Grant Dempsey and linebacker Eli Barrow, while defensive back Vicari Swain was named to the first team from Central-Carroll.
Other honorable mention selections from the region included Demarcus Gardner, Peyton Nikolopoulus, Reece Tanner and Cornell Medellin of Cedartown, Preston Gilbert, Ridge Redd, Jaxon Pate and Tristan Mullins of Sonoraville, Devan Powell, Kameron Edge, Juliuz Walton and Trey Hodges of Central, Owen Brooker and Hudson Gray of Northwest, and Jayden Calhoun of Southeast.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.