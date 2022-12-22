Postseason football honors have begun rolling in and a handful of players from Catoosa and Walker earned All-State status from the website RecruitGeorgia.com earlier this week.

LFO's Bryson Sullivan was the only player selected to the first team from our local two-county area. Sullivan was named first team as a punter in Class 3A after averaging 45 yards on 45 punts this past season with a long of 66 yards.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In