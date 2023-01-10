One of the most athletic and versatile players to come through the LFO football program in a number of years will be taking his talents a little bit north next season.
Senior Trevon Gott will be heading some 70 miles southwest of Toledo to the little town of Ada, Ohio to join the roster of the NCAA Division III Polar Bears of Ohio Northern University.
"It just means a lot," he said of signing his letter of intent. "I knew I was a hard worker, but I've got to give it to these people right here, my parents and my coaches. That means a lot to me."
Gott, who had several college offers, said he expects to play on the defensive side of the ball next fall.
"I feel like I can be a really good defensive back for them and bring some versatility with my game," he added. "I feel like I'll be a good fit for their program."
Gott arrived in Fort Oglethorpe and broke through as a sophomore, making the 6-AAA All-Region second team as a defensive back. He was selected to the Preseason Recruit Georgia Class AAA All-State honorable mention list to begin his junior campaign.
He was second team All-Region as a defensive back again that season, recording 32 tackles and making a pair of interceptions. However, this past fall, he was a true triple threat for the Warriors.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound speedster hauled in 25 catches for 282 yards and four touchdowns, including a memorable game-winning grab in overtime at Murray County. He was later named first team All-Region as a receiver.
Then on defense, he recorded 35 tackles, broke up three passes and had a team-high two picks, while also returning eight kickoffs for 184 yards.
"I know he's going to be hard to replace down here, I can tell you that," said LFO head coach Mac Bryan, himself a former successful coach college. "He's just a tremendous athlete. He's got that really fast twitch, so he can do a lot of things explosively. He'll certainly find a way to do a lot of things at the next level because that's what you're looking for (as a college coach), an athlete that's got that fast twitch that can make plays."
"They've got a good coaching staff up there and I like them," Gott said of ONU. "When I went there to talk to the coaches, I really liked the environment. They've got some young players, but everybody is moving up there."
Gott is the first player from LFO to sign to play in college since Bryan took over as head coach in March of 2022 and the veteran sideline boss said that he felt there would more as the program continues to build.
"It's just going to be a shame to have to replace Trevon," he reiterated. "I wish we had one more year with him, I'll tell you that. He's been a good young man and he works hard. I think his play on the field speaks for itself. He was a first team All-Region player (this year) and this region is pretty good."
Gott said he wants to one day be a sports and athletic trainer.
Ohio Northern went 3-7 overall this past season and 3-6 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, one of the tougher conferences in all of Division III.
Mount Union University is a true national powerhouse with 13 NCAA football titles to its credit. The Raiders went 14-1 this past season, losing to Northern Central (Ill.) in the national title game. The conference also features another rising national stalwart in John Carroll University.
