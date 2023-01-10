Trevon Gott signs with Ohio Northern University

Flanked by his parents Jarvis Williams (with Josiah) and Regina Gott, LFO senior Trevon Gott signed on to play football for Ohio Northern University on Monday in a ceremony at the school.

 Scott Herpst

One of the most athletic and versatile players to come through the LFO football program in a number of years will be taking his talents a little bit north next season.

Senior Trevon Gott will be heading some 70 miles southwest of Toledo to the little town of Ada, Ohio to join the roster of the NCAA Division III Polar Bears of Ohio Northern University.

